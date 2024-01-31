RSPBA adds Perth on August 11th for European Championships

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has informed member bands of the addition of the 2024 European Championships on Sunday, August 11, in Perth, Scotland.

The event falls five days before the World Championships in Glasgow and will be the third championship secured this UK season.

“I am pleased to announce that we have secured the European Championship to be held in Perth on the South Inch on Sunday 11th August 2024,” RSPBA Chair Kevin Reilly wrote. “We are also in the final stages of negotiations regarding the UK Championship and expect to conclude these negotiations by the end of this week.

“We are of course conscious that our member bands need to make travel arrangements so we will inform you without delay of the outcome. We are also still in talks regarding the British Championship and will announce the outcome on Monday 12th February.”

The RSPBA is reportedly in talks with Bangor, Northern Ireland, to host a major championship on May 18th. If it comes to fruition, it will be the fourth major championship for the UK season.

Bangor is represented by the Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Bangor would take the place of Lurgan, Northern Ireland, which is part of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council. A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council responded to pipes|drums’ inquiry regarding the possibility of the UK Championship still being held in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, appeared to leave the door open: “Council is in the process of undertaking an Events Review, therefore we would not be in a position to answer your query at this stage.”

The pre-World’s major at Perth would present possible logistical and financial challenges for Northern Irish and Irish bands unaccustomed to taking extended holiday time for their piping and drumming hobby, as most bands already book vacation time to attend the World’s.

But Perth will be welcome news especially for international bands already planning to be in Glasgow that week.

In December, the RSPBA had cautioned that only the World’s and the Scottish Championships at Dumbarton, Scotland, were set for 2024, and that the UK, British and European Championships might not take place.

As part of its purview as a registered charity, the organization is expected to put on five major championships every year.

Reilly added, “Over the last 12 months we have reached out to over 100 contacts that included Councils, private entities and individuals with regards to them hosting a Major Championship in 2024 and beyond.”