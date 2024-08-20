RSPBA identifies and apologizes for mistaken World’s Novice Juvenile B result

“Our commitment to fairness, transparency, and integrity is paramount. We unreservedly and sincerely apologise for the confusion, hurt, and upset that this error has caused,” the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association said in a statement regarding an identified mistake in calculating the Novice Juvenile B result at the 2024 World Pipe Band Association.

The statement detailed everything apart from the specific error. However, the organization suggested that the mistake would make the result announced at the contest incorrect: “Following a review of the placings data, it became clear that the results were not accurately administered, leading to a most regrettable situation where the incorrect results for this grade were announced.”

The RSPBA blamed the snafu in a difficult-to-parse paragraph: “The root cause of the error has been identified as facilitating a late notice change to the order of play for the NJB final and failing to ensure that all of the relevant documentation was updated to reflect this change.”

At publication time, the RSPBA had restored the online results from the World’s on its website, including all grades except Novice B, indicating that previously released results from all other grades were correct, apart from the Grade 1 final tally that was initially published showing St. Laurence O’Toole finishing third and Simon Fraser University fourth. The reposted results show a correction to the transposition of the two bands, with SFU third and SLOT fourth.

“Over 1,000 judging sheets, the odd error is likely, but a [expletive deleted] is not acceptable.”

The organization had removed the online results for approximately 36 hours before restoring them without acknowledging the mistake in the Grade 1 published results.

Regarding the Novice B error, the association continued:

“We can advise that steps have been taken to ensure that there can be no repeat of this situation at future championships.

“We have written to the individual bands inviting them to a meeting where we can clearly explain how the administrative error affected the final placings.

“The correct results for the NJB Grade will be released as soon as we have had full talks with the bands who competed in the final.”

“The administration of almost 300 performances needs to be fail proof,” said an RSPBA official who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Over 1,000 judging sheets, the odd error is likely, but a [expletive deleted] is not acceptable. That is my concern. Any anomaly could have been checked a corrected manually.”

Juvenile B includes the youngest and often most impressionable pipers and drummers, so they and their parents will undoubtedly be miffed. The association expressed a large degree of empathy in its statement, concluding:

“We understand the impact this will have on bands and their members, and we deeply regret that this error occurred. We will be putting in every effort to engage with the bands in an effort to make good on the error that took place for this grade.”

The mistaken results dampened an otherwise flawless running of what is, beyond measure, the globe’s most complicated pipe band event.

The 2023 World Championships were also marred by a results controversy involving the Grade 1 competition. Adjudicator Nat Russell’s marks were deleted without explanation, and to date, the organization still has not said precisely what occurred.

At publication time, outgoing RSPBA Chief Executive Colin Mulhern had not responded to a request for clarification regarding the 2024 or 2023 World Pipe Band Championships results issues.