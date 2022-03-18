RSPBA lightens up on bands for 2022

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association is giving competing bands a break this year as the UK plans to return to in-person competition after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the British Championships on May 21st at Greenock, Scotland, Grade 1 and Grade 2 contestants will see an “own-choice” format. Bands will still have to submit two medleys or two MSRs, but play the one they wish. No draw at the line.

Grade 1 at the British is a 5-7-minute medley format, and Grade 2 is MSR.

The association’s music board has also decided to lighten up on the minimum number of playing members for each grade at all five RSPBA major championships, bringing the bigger events more in line with non-major competitions.

Grade 1: eight pipers, three snare drummers, one bass drummer

Grade 2: six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer

Grade 3A: six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer

Grade 3B: six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer

Juvenile: six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer

Grade 4A: six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer

Grade 4B: six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer

Novice Juvenile A: six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer

Novice Juvenile B: six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer

The RSPBA’s rule for playing members at championships is typically:

“Bands taking part in the Major Championships shall comprise not less than 12 players, those to consist of 8 Pipers, 3 Snare Drummers and 1 Bass Drummer, with the exception of Juvenile, Grade 4 and Novice Juvenile Bands which shall consist of not less than 6 Pipers, 2 Snare Drummers and 1 Bass Drummer.”

The organization said in a statement that it had listened to its members, who had expressed concerns about the lateness of returning to full in-person practices and the lingering disease potentially impacting numbers.