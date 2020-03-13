RSPBA postpones annual general meeting

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has elected to postpone its annual general meeting, originally scheduled for March 14th in Glasgow, due tot the COVID-19 situation.

The organization was not immediately available for comment, but said in a statement posted on its website at noon GMT, March 13th:

“We know and appreciate that our members from across the UK will be disappointed by this late notification, however we have been working to assess the risk from a situation which continues to change rapidly. In the circumstances we believe the right thing to do for our membership is to postpone.”

The association’s handling of the recent renovation of its headquarters had been expected to be a significant topic of discussion at the event.