RSPBA promotes St. Thomas Alumni, Closkelt to Grade 1

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has promoted member band Closkelt of Northern Ireland to Grade 1, and determined that two non-member bands, St. Thomas Alumni and City of Dunedin, both US-based and members of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, will also have to compete in the UK in the top grade.

St. Thomas Alumni won Grade 2 at the 2019 World Championships, while Closkelt won the RSPBA’s 2019 Grade 2 Champion of Champions award for most aggregate points across the association’s five major championships.

City of Dunedin was promoted to Grade 1 by the EUSPBA after the 2018 season, following the band’s win of Grade 2 at the World’s. The band won the Grade 1 2019 North American Championship in August of this year, but did not travel to the UK to compete. The band would have had to compete in Grade 2 this season, and it had appealed to the RSPBA to be officially anointed as a Grade 1 band in the UK.

City of Dunedin reportedly is planning to compete in the 2020 World Championships.

Under Pipe-Major Jamie Gattinger, St. Thomas Alumni is affiliated with the St. Thomas Episcopal School pipe band program based in Houston. The band is made up of mostly former students of the school.

Closkelt, led by David Chesney, has had two substantially successful seasons in Grade 2, notable for winning fielding a precisely set pipe section as small as 12 or 13 against pipe sections often twice the size.

No Grade 1 bands were demoted, but St. Mary’s Derrytrasna of Northern Ireland and St. Josephs of Ireland were promoted to Grade 2 from Grade 3A. Wallacestone & District and Scottish Fire & Rescue, both of Scotland, were sent down to Grade 3A from Grade 2.

The RSPBA regraded several other non-member bands in lower grades, including groups from the USA and Australia.

Malaysia-based Sri Dasmesh was upgrade to Grade 4A after winning Grade 4B at the World’s.

The RSPBA had agreed several years ago not to regrade non-member bands, and instead respect the grade assessments of sister associations. No other pipe band association in the world regrades bands that are members of other associations, instead, choosing to honour grade assigning through mutual reciprocity.

The EUSPBA is expected to upgrade St. Thomas Alumni to Grade 1 in due course.

Related articles

World Champions 2019: Inveraray & District

August 17, 2019

City of Dunedin promoted to Grade 1

December 1, 2018