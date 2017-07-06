Sandy C. and Angus D. enjoy Arisaig success

Arisaig, Scotland – July 26, 2017 – Nine contestants participated in the senior solo piping competitions at the annual Arisaig Highland Games, where Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland, won the overall Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy, and Angus D. MacColl – father of Angus J. MacColl – took the Neil Smart Trophy for overall light music success, winning all three events.
Piobaireachd (Arisaig Challenge Cup)
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Angus J. MacColl
3rd Andrew Hall
4th John Dew
5th Caitlin MacDonald
Judge: Archie MacLean
March
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Angus J. MacColl
3rd Sandy Cameron
4th John Dew
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Strathspey & Reel
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Angus J. MacColl
4th Andrew Hall
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
Jig
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Andrew Hall
3rd Sandy Cameron
4th Caitlin MacDonald
Judge: Iain MacFadyen