Sandy C. and Angus D. enjoy Arisaig success

Arisaig, Scotland – July 26, 2017 – Nine contestants participated in the senior solo piping competitions at the annual Arisaig Highland Games, where Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland, won the overall Canon Iain Gillies Memorial Trophy, and Angus D. MacColl – father of Angus J. MacColl – took the Neil Smart Trophy for overall light music success, winning all three events.

July 27 Roddy MacLeod sweeps all four events at Lochearnhead, 1986; James Campbell born, 1916.

