Sean McKeown wins The Livingstone

Published: May 13, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Sean McKeown, winner of the 2017 Livingstone Memorial.

Hamilton, Ontario – May 13, 2017 – Sean McKeown was the overall winner of the 39th annual William Livingstone Sr. Memorial Invitational Solo Piping Competition. Held at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, in Hamilton, Ontario, in a temporary shift away from its usual home at Officers’ Mess at the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders of Canada’s Main Street Armoury due to renovations to the historic building. The event comprises two events, a piobaireachd contest in the afternoon and a March, Strathspey, Reel, Hornpipe & Jig at night.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for video from the light music event.

Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
3rd Nick Hudson,”Beloved Scotland”

MSRHP&J
1st Callum Harper, Bolton, Ontario,  “Col MacLean of Ardgour,” “P-M Hector MacLean,” “Kildonan,” “Jack Adrift,” “Skylark’s Ascension”
2nd Sean McKeown,  “MacLean of Pennycross,” “The Islay Ball,” “Sandy Cameron,” “The Moving Cloud,” “The Thief of Lochaber”
3rd Nick Hudson, “Invergordon Welcome to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” “Piper’s Bonnet,” “Sandy Cameron,” “Jack Adrift,” “John MacDonald’s Exercise”

First-prize winners (L-R) Callum Harper, Sean McKeown and Ian K. MacDonald.

Also competing but not in the prizes: Andrea Boyd, Ottawa; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Ben McClamrock, Baltimore; Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey; and Glen Walpole, Kincardine, Ontario. James P. Troy of Victoria, British Columbia, withdrew from the competition.

Judges of both events were Peter Aumonier, Bob Worrall and John Wilson. Ken Eller was master of ceremonies.

The competition was envisioned by Ontario piping luminary Bill Livingstone Sr. in 1978, and then made a memorial to him following his death in 1983. The event is organized by the Niagara-Hamilton Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS May 18, 2017Prairie Piping InvitationalRegina, SK

May 19, 2017Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic FestivalVictoria Park, downtown Regina

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

June 10, 2017UK Pipe Band ChampionshipsBelfast

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Blow your drones without the pipe chanter for a few minutes when you first take your pipes out of the box. Initially, the blades on your pipe chanter reed and the tongues on your drone reeds will be dry (not pliable), which will make the chanter reed stiff and often too much for the drone reeds – causing them to shut off. The warm air that is blown through the drone reeds will make the tongues more pliable and receptive to handling the strength of the pipe chanter. This applies to synthetic and cane drone reeds.
John Cairns, double Gold Medallist