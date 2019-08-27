Sébastien Boudigou: 2019 pipes|drums Pick the Six winner!

After the thousands of entries from all over the world were carefully analyzed, the potential winning entries drawn from a hat, Sébastien Boudigou of Bédée, Brittany, France, is the winner of the 2019 pipes|drums Pick the Six contest!

For getting the order of the top six Grade 1 finishers and the overall winner of the drumming bang-on correct, and being lucky enough to have his entry drawn, Sébastien wins more than $4,100 of prizes from pipes|drums advertisers.

We received more than 4,000 entries to the contest this year, and this year we introduced a tie-breaker, asking entrants to pick the drumming winner as well.

Despite the strong entry, only three other people got the top six and drumming correct, proving once again just how difficult it is to predict the World’s result:

Kendal Clarke, Chilliwack, British Columbia

Iain Currie, Plainfield, Illinois

Thomas McIntosh, South Surrey, British Columbia

There were about 20 others who got the top six correct, but not the drumming tie-breaker.

There were about a hundred entries that go the top four correct, but transposed the fifth and sixth prize-winners, and about 200 that got the top five right, but the wrong band in sixth.

When informed of his win, Sébastien said, “That’s amazing, thank you so much! What a great way to wake up! Thank you again and thanks to your sponsors as well! That’s unbelievable!”

Our thanks to all who entered, and, of course, to our advertisers who came forward with prizes. We love all of our advertisers, who know the greatest marketing value in the piping and drumming world (we have not raised our advertising rates for almost 20 years now, by the way), so be sure to shop with them first when you’re in the market to acquire the very best products and service in the world.

Just take a look at what the canny Sébastien Boudigou receives:

The Piper’s Metronome™ app for iOS — The world’s first metronome made by pipers for pipers. Packed with powerful features for pipers at every level.

BagpipeLessons.com Exclusive Deluxe Bundle, which includes:

– Tone Protector: Digital Chanter Cap With Two-way Humidity Control (value $70)

– Bagpipe Gauge (value $100)

– Piper’s Ultimate Reed Poker (value $35)

– Tone Protector: Digital Chanter Cap With Two-way Humidity Control (value $70) – Bagpipe Gauge (value $100) – Piper’s Ultimate Reed Poker (value $35) Piper’s Advantage™ Bagpipe Phone Mount (value $40)

One Year Membership to the BagpipeLessons.com Studio (Value $240) includes exclusive access to hundreds of hours of exclusive lessons, tunes, recordings, and the Learn the Pipes online video course for beginners.

Total package retail value: $445.

A one-hour Skype lesson with master piper Bruce Gandy. Retail value: $60.

Two dozen pipe chanter reeds (total retail price $519) and one of Chesney’s new plastic chanters ($184).

Four pipe chanter reeds of your choice (retail price $68) and one copy of Capt. John A. MacLellan’s Complete Compositions of Ceol Mor book and CDs (retail value $34).

A G1 plug and play platinum chanter, as played by the 2017 World Champions. Suggested retail price: $200.

A Generation 4 bag cover of the winner’s choice. Retail price: $100.

A Walsh long plastic practice chanter with special embellishments to make it even greater! SRP: $99.

Any Lee & Sons pipe bag you like, cowhide, goatskin, sheepskin or sheepskin Premium. Retail price: $479.

A set of Crozier V2 Drone Reeds from Crozier Reeds ($140) and a Moose Valve ($42) from Moose Bagpipe Products.

A McCallum long size plastic chanter with engraved sole, bowl, mouthpiece and ferrule in whatever engraving pattern the winner would prefer ($232), AND a plastic Ceòl chanter ($185).

A copy of Pipes Ready! (maintenance) and Pipes Up! (tuning) DVDs, $18.50 each.

A 12-month subscription to Modern Piping ($2370; New secret colour Hilton Hemp ($24); A new secret product prior to release ($30); one Tone Temple ($118) – total retail value $410.

A special Piping Live! merchandise bundle, including a t-shirt and hoodie, CDs, and a book or two from this year’s product launches. Retail value: $200.

A lifetime subscription to the world’s most popular piping and drumming publication. Retail price: $250 (depends on your age and health).

A $100 credit on purchases from Reelpipes.com, purveyors of great piping and drumming stuff.

An Infinity Poly Pipe Chanter ($216) and a Twist-Trap Practice chanter ($128).

Ten custom made Sound Supreme pipe chanter reeds. Retail value $120.

Thanks again, and stay tuned to pipes|drums for more great contests for readers!