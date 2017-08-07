Shades of Gray at hot Calgary

Calgary – September 2, 2017 – The temperature was up to 28 degrees and the band entry was down, but the solo piping was solid at the annual Calgary Highland Games. Locals Rocky Mountain won the two-band Grade 2 event, and, in the professional solo piping, Zephan Knichel won the Piobaireachd and MSR. The world’s only mother-daughter combination competing at the professional level saw Ann and Robyn Gray neck-and-neck, and the younger Gray winning the Hornpipe & Jig. Husband and wife David and Shanna Hilder judged the pipe bands together.

September 3, 1921 G.S. McLennan takes 3 firsts, Aboyne games.

