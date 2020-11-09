Simpson, Kunze, Ferries prevail at Turriff online solos

The Internet – November 8, 2020 – Jonathon Simpson, Kes Kunze and Eilidh Ferries were the overall winners of the Open Piping, Snare Drumming and Tenor Drumming, respectively, at the Turriff & District Online Solo Piping and Drumming Championship 2020. More than 200 players competed, making up 550 different submissions. The competition is organized by Grade 3 Turriff & District of Turriff, Scotland.

The competition was run independently, but attracted several world famous judges, who assessed performances as submitted video recordings.

In June, the band published a collection of music, with profits going to health care workers in the area.

Piping

March

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd John Dew

3rd Kyle Howie

4th Lachie Dick

5th Ross Miller

6th Rachel Gray

Judge: Ian Duncan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd Ross Miller

3rd John Dew

4th Douglas Gardiner

5th Rachel Gray

6th Scott Armstrong/Karen McCrindle Warren

Judge: Dougie Murray

Hornpipe & Jig

1st John Dew

2nd Ross Miller

3rd Jonathon Simpson

4th Kyle Howie

5th Scott Armstrong

6th Lachie Dick

Judge: Chris Armstrong

Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Lachlan Gibb

2nd Kes Kunze

3rd Cal Soligram

4th Jamie Wallis

5th Stuart Walker

6th Lauren Rimmer

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kes Kunze

2nd Ross Martin

3rd Cal Soligram

4th Lachlan Gibb

Judge: Gordon Brown

Tenor Drumming

MSR

1st Shannon Davies

2nd Eilidh Ferries

3rd Jill Watson

4th Andrea Jackson

5th Morven Walker

6th Aimee Reid

Judge: Glenn Higgins

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jill Watson

2nd Eilidh Ferries

3rd Josh Cunningham

4th Andrea Jackson

Judge: Peter Carter

