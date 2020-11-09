Simpson, Kunze, Ferries prevail at Turriff online solos
The Internet – November 8, 2020 – Jonathon Simpson, Kes Kunze and Eilidh Ferries were the overall winners of the Open Piping, Snare Drumming and Tenor Drumming, respectively, at the Turriff & District Online Solo Piping and Drumming Championship 2020. More than 200 players competed, making up 550 different submissions. The competition is organized by Grade 3 Turriff & District of Turriff, Scotland.
The competition was run independently, but attracted several world famous judges, who assessed performances as submitted video recordings.
In June, the band published a collection of music, with profits going to health care workers in the area.
Piping
March
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd John Dew
3rd Kyle Howie
4th Lachie Dick
5th Ross Miller
6th Rachel Gray
Judge: Ian Duncan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd Ross Miller
3rd John Dew
4th Douglas Gardiner
5th Rachel Gray
6th Scott Armstrong/Karen McCrindle Warren
Judge: Dougie Murray
Hornpipe & Jig
1st John Dew
2nd Ross Miller
3rd Jonathon Simpson
4th Kyle Howie
5th Scott Armstrong
6th Lachie Dick
Judge: Chris Armstrong
Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Lachlan Gibb
2nd Kes Kunze
3rd Cal Soligram
4th Jamie Wallis
5th Stuart Walker
6th Lauren Rimmer
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kes Kunze
2nd Ross Martin
3rd Cal Soligram
4th Lachlan Gibb
Judge: Gordon Brown
Tenor Drumming
MSR
1st Shannon Davies
2nd Eilidh Ferries
3rd Jill Watson
4th Andrea Jackson
5th Morven Walker
6th Aimee Reid
Judge: Glenn Higgins
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jill Watson
2nd Eilidh Ferries
3rd Josh Cunningham
4th Andrea Jackson
Judge: Peter Carter
Related
Turriff & District creates music book to help health workers
June 1, 2020