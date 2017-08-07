Skye’s unlimited for Ian K.

Portree, Skye, Scotland – August 8, 2017 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, won the Dunvegan Medal for piobaireachd at the annual Skye Gathering, an event that commemorates tunes attributed to or associated with the MacCrimmon piping dynasty of Skye. MacDonald also won the 6/8 Marches event. MacDonald will also compete in the Silver Chanter on Wedensday night at Dunvegan Castle.
Dunvegan Medal
1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for Donald Ban MacCrimmon”
2nd Nick Hudson, Houston
3rd Jamie Forrester, London
4th Anna Kumerlow, Germany
5th Peter MacGregor, Ullapool, Scotland
Judges: Alan Forbes, Malcolm McRae, Iain Morrison
6/8 Marches
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Jamie Forrester
3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
4th Derek Midgley, New Jersey
5th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Dugald MacNeil
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
2nd Simon McKerrell, Glasgow
3rd Nick Hudson
4th Derek Midgley
5th Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
Stay tuned for more results from Portree as they become available.