Skye’s unlimited for Ian K.

Portree, Skye, Scotland – August 8, 2017 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, won the Dunvegan Medal for piobaireachd at the annual Skye Gathering, an event that commemorates tunes attributed to or associated with the MacCrimmon piping dynasty of Skye. MacDonald also won the 6/8 Marches event. MacDonald will also compete in the Silver Chanter on Wedensday night at Dunvegan Castle.

Dunvegan Medal

1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for Donald Ban MacCrimmon”

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston

3rd Jamie Forrester, London

4th Anna Kumerlow, Germany

5th Peter MacGregor, Ullapool, Scotland

Judges: Alan Forbes, Malcolm McRae, Iain Morrison

6/8 Marches

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Jamie Forrester

3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

4th Derek Midgley, New Jersey

5th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Dugald MacNeil

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

2nd Simon McKerrell, Glasgow

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Derek Midgley

5th Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

Stay tuned for more results from Portree as they become available.

