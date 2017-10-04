Speirs, Drummond big winners at MacLellan Memorial

(Page 1 of 1)

Edinburgh – October 7, 2017 – Iain Speirs of Edinburgh took home the overall trophy in Premier grade solo events, and Cameron Drummond, also of Edinburgh, won every light music event he played in at the annual Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Solo Piping Competition at the Army School at Inchdrewer House. The competition is named in honour of the late piper who had a lifetime career with the military. He was voted to pipes|drums’ list of the 20 greatest pipers of all time.

Speirs and Drummond are fresh from winning the Clasp and Silver Star MSR, respectively, at the Northern Meeting at Inverness.

Premier

Piobaireachd

1st Iain Speirs

2nd Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland

3rd Glenn Brown, Glasgow

4th Faye Henderson, Edinburgh

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, John Wilson

MSR

1st Cameron Drummond

2nd Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

3rd Iain Speirs

4th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

5th Peter Hunt, Stevenston, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Iain McLellan

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Drummond

2nd Peter McCallister, Dunblane, Scotland

3rd Jamie Forrester, London

4th Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

5th Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow

Judges: Stuart Samson, Tom Speirs

MSR

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Sarah Muir, Glasgow

3rd Jonathan Greenlees

4th Jamie Forrester

5th Steven Leask, Glasgow

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Walter Cowan

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Steven Leask

3rd Steven Gray

4th John MacDonald

5th Sarah Muir

Judges: Andrew Frater, Colin MacLellan

MSR

1st Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

2nd Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland

3rd Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

4th Caitlin MacDonald, Glasgow

5th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Judges: Jim Henderson, Willie Morrison

Open Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Drummond

2nd Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

3rd Gordon McCready

4th Glenn Brown

5th Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

Judges: Walter Cowan, Iain McLellan, Ronnie McShannon, John Wilson

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Archie Drennan

2nd Kate Kimove

3rd John Cameron

4th Gwenael Dage, Brittany

5th Eireann Iannetta MacKay, Edinburgh

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Logan Tannock

MSR

1st Ciaren Ross, Glasgow

2nd Archie Drennan, Drumnadrochit, Scotland

3rd Kate Kimove, Halifax, Nova Scotia

4th John Cameron

5th Dan Nevans

Judges: Euan Anderson, Robert Barnes