Inverness Day 2: Iain Speirs wins Clasp, Leask B-MSR, MacColl HP&J

(Page 1 of 1)

Inverness, Scotland – September 1, 2017 – The Northern Meeting continued at Eden Court Theatre with the Clasp for winners of the Inverness Gold Medal and the balance of the light music competitions. Iain Speirs of Edinburgh won the Clasp, considered the highest award in solo piping for piobaireachd. It was his second time winning the event, his first being in 2014. Speirs also gained the Northern Meeting Quaich for overall best performance across the Premier and A-Grade events. For his win, Speirs gets an invitation to the 2017 Glenfiddich Championship.

Steven Leask of Glasgow took the B-Grade MSR, catapulting him into the A-Grade light music competitions, while Angus D. MacColl took his eighth Premier / A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig title at Inverness.

Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won the overall trophy in the B-Grade events.

Of note, the legendary solo piper Willie McCallum’s streak of 29 consecutive invitiation and appearances at the Glenfiddich will likely come to an end. Between him and his uncle, Hugh MacCallum, there have been nearly 40 years of the family competing at the contest since its inception.

The first day of the Northern Meeting saw Ali Henderson, Cameron Drummond, Stuart Easton and Ben Duncan win, respectively, the Gold Medal, Silver Star, Silver Medal and A-Grade MSR.

+ Inverness Day 1: Henderson takes Gold, Easton Silver, Duncan: A-MSR, Drummond: Silver Star

Clasp (for winners of the Gold Medal at Inverness, 20 entered)

1st Iain Speirs, “Lament for Colin Roy MacKenzie”

2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

3rd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow

5th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth Nova Scotia

Judges: Stuart Shedden, Jack Taylor, John Wilson

B-Grade MSR (34 entered)

1st Steven Leask, Glasgow

2nd Jonathon Simpson,Bo’ness, Scotland

3rd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

4th Sandy Cameron, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

5th Andrew Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Judges: Ian Duncan, Ronnie McShannon, Iain Morrison

Premier & A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (41 entered)

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

4th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

5th Sean McKeown, Toronto

Judge: Walter Cowan, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen,

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (32 entered)

1st Sandy Cameron

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Ursa Beckford, Clifton, Maine

4th Callum Watson, Lockerbie, Scotland

5th Greig Wilson, Cardenden, Scotland

Judges: Ian McLellan, Robert Wallace

Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Finlay Cameron

2nd Martin MacRae

3rd Jordan Ednie

4th Andrew Ferguson

MSR

1st Robbie MacIsaac

2nd Finlay Cameron

3rd Calum Craib

4th Andrew Ferguson

Under 15

Piobaireachd

1st Peyton Stewart

2nd Kyle Cameron

3rd Ciaran Kellet

4th Robert Allan

MSR

1st Robert Allan

2nd Kyle Cameron

3rd Paul Christie

4th Eosaph Caimbeul

The Northern Meeting’s sister competition, the Argyllshire Gathering, was held last week in Oban, Scotland.

+ Oban Day 1: Sutherland takes Gold; Brown, Sr.; MacDougall Silver

+ Oban Day 2: Alex Gandy gets a double





VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]