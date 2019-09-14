Springbank goes down well for Angus D. MacColl

Campbeltown, Scotland – September 14, 2019 – Angus D. MacColl won the overall title at the 20th annual Springbank Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at the Seafield Hotel. The overall is taken from only the Piobaireachd and MSR events,in which MacColl was second and third, respectively, but for good measure he won both the 6/8 March and Hornpipe & Jig contests. The competition is sponsored by the local Springbank Distillery.

Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “The Daughter’s Lament”

2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow

MSR

1st Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “The Marchioness of Tullibardine,” Lord Alexander Kennedy,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Spherd’s Crook,” “Ca’ the Ewes,” “The Rejected Suitor”

2nd Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland

3rd Angus D. MacColl

4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

6/8 March

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Callum Beaumont

Also competing: Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland

All events were judged by Murray Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald and John Wilson.