Springbank goes down well for Angus D. MacColl
Campbeltown, Scotland – September 14, 2019 – Angus D. MacColl won the overall title at the 20th annual Springbank Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at the Seafield Hotel. The overall is taken from only the Piobaireachd and MSR events,in which MacColl was second and third, respectively, but for good measure he won both the 6/8 March and Hornpipe & Jig contests. The competition is sponsored by the local Springbank Distillery.
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “The Daughter’s Lament”
2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow
MSR
1st Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “The Marchioness of Tullibardine,” Lord Alexander Kennedy,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Spherd’s Crook,” “Ca’ the Ewes,” “The Rejected Suitor”
2nd Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland
3rd Angus D. MacColl
4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Stuart Liddell
3rd Willie McCallum
4th Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
6/8 March
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Stuart Liddell
3rd Willie McCallum
4th Callum Beaumont
Also competing: Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland
All events were judged by Murray Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald and John Wilson.