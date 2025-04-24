St. Andrew’s Queensland wins 120th Maclean Highland Gathering

Maclean, NSW, Australia—April 18-19, 2025—Clear skies and about 27 degrees greeted competitors and spectators over both days of the 120th annual Maclean Highland Gathering at the Maclean Showground. St. Andrew’s (Queensland) won the Grade 2 band contest overall, and Andrew Roach won the Gold Medal in the A-Grade Solo Piping.

For the first time, the winners were awarded the Pipe-Major Sandy Campbell Banner in honour of the Australian piping and drumming leader, who passed away last year at the age of 94.

The event is by far the longest-running Highland games in Australia. Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, was this year’s International Guest. On Saturday night, Liddell performed a piping recital in a packed hall of more than 200 people, who were entertained for an hour and a half.

Bands

Grade 2



Overall

1st St. Andrew’s Queensland

2nd Emmanuel College Highlanders, University of Queensland

Medley

1st St. Andrew’s Queensland (1,1,1,1)

2nd Emmanuel College Highlanders, University of Queensland (2,2,2,2)

MSR

1st St. Andrew’s Queensland (2,2,1,1)

2nd Emmanuel College Highlanders, University of Queensland (1,1,2,2)

Grade 3

1st BBC Old Collegians (2,2,1,1)

2nd Brisbane Boys College #1 (1,1,2,2)

Grade 4A

Overall

1st City of Ipswich

2nd Queensland Irish

3rd Brisbane

4th Moree Caledonian Society

5th New South Wales Highlanders

6th Murramba Pipes & Drums Society

7th Wynnum RSL

Medley

1st City of Ipswich (1,1,5,1)

2nd Brisbane (2,2,2,5)

3rd Queensland Irish (4,4,1,4)

4th Moree Caledonian Society (3,3,7,3)

5th New South Wales Highlanders (6,6,4,2)

6th Wynnum RSL (5,5,3,7)

7th Murramba Pipes & Drums Society (7,7,6,7)

MSR

1st Queensland Irish (1,1,1,4)

2nd City of Ipswich (2,2,3,1)

3rd New South Wales Highlanders (4,4,5,2)

4th Moree Caledonian Society (3,3,6,3)

5rd Brisbane (5,5,2,5)

6th Murramba Pipes & Drums Society (6,6,4,6)

Grade 4B

1st Brisbane

2nd Maclean & District

3rd Scots PGC College

4th Queensland Police Juvenile

5th Brisbane Boys College #2

6th Moree Caledonian Society

7th Warwick Thistle

8th Wynnum RSL

9th Gold Coast Tweed

10th New South Wales Highlanders

Novice A

1st Brisbane Boys College #1

2nd Brisbane Boys College #1

Novice B

1st Brisbane Boys College #2

2nd Queensland Police Juvenile

3rd Scots PGC College

Solo Piping

Gold Medal – Andrew Roach

Silver medal – Jamie Hawke

Bronze medal – Tam McGirr

A-Grade Champion – Andrew Roach

B-Grade Champion – Nick Shelburn

C-Grade Champion – Lucas Lyons