St. Thomas Episcopal School, Hudson, Cooper win Dunedin Games

Dunedin, Florida – April 2, 2022 – About 7,000 people came out to take in the return of the Dunedin Highland Games at Highlander Park at the Gulf coastal town where heavy rain and lightning forced some afternoon band events to move to the large community center. Games President Eric MacNeill announced the results while standing on a folding chair. St. Thomas Episcopal School of Houston took the Grade 3 band competition, Nick Hudson, also of Houston, was the aggregate winner in the Open solo piping, and Derek Cooper took the overall in the Open solo snare drumming.

Bands

Grade 1 (one played)

1st City of Dunedin

Grade 2 (one played)

1st Ulster Scottish

Grade 3

1st St. Thomas Episcopal School

2nd City of Dunedin (Gr3) (ens.pref.)

3rd Roisin Dubh

Drumming: St. Thomas Episcopal School

Grade 4

1st City of Dunedin (Gr4) (ens.pref.)

2nd North Texas Caledonian

3rd Rosie O’Grady’s Highlanders

Drumming: City of Dunedin

Grade 5

1st North Texas Caledonia

2nd Roisin Dubh

3rd City of Mount Dora

Drumming: North Texas Caledonia

Solo aggregate winners

Piping

Open: Nick Hudson

Grade 1: Thomas Cangelosi

Grade 2: Katherine Miller

Grade 3: Jacob Schrader

Grade 4 Senior: Matt McCutchen

Grade 4 Junior: Agustin Arguelles

Grade 5: Steven Armstrong

Drumming

Snare

Open: Derek Cooper

Grade 1: Sebastian Arguelles

Grade 2: Caleb Ruddock

Grade 3: Maithreyl Asthagiri

Grade 4 Senior: Fletcher Allen

Grade 4 Junior: Brady Moorehouse

Grade 5: James Hittos

Tenor

Open: Danielle Hamilton-Cooper

Grade 2: Kieran Underwood

Grade 3: Charlie Yettaw

Grade 4: Cadence Urban

Bass

Open: Danielle Hamilton-Cooper

Grade 2: Evann Bilnoski

Grade 3: Tami Ehmig