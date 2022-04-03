St. Thomas Episcopal School, Hudson, Cooper win Dunedin Games
Dunedin, Florida – April 2, 2022 – About 7,000 people came out to take in the return of the Dunedin Highland Games at Highlander Park at the Gulf coastal town where heavy rain and lightning forced some afternoon band events to move to the large community center. Games President Eric MacNeill announced the results while standing on a folding chair. St. Thomas Episcopal School of Houston took the Grade 3 band competition, Nick Hudson, also of Houston, was the aggregate winner in the Open solo piping, and Derek Cooper took the overall in the Open solo snare drumming.
Bands
Grade 1 (one played)
1st City of Dunedin
Grade 2 (one played)
1st Ulster Scottish
Grade 3
1st St. Thomas Episcopal School
2nd City of Dunedin (Gr3) (ens.pref.)
3rd Roisin Dubh
Drumming: St. Thomas Episcopal School
Grade 4
1st City of Dunedin (Gr4) (ens.pref.)
2nd North Texas Caledonian
3rd Rosie O’Grady’s Highlanders
Drumming: City of Dunedin
Grade 5
1st North Texas Caledonia
2nd Roisin Dubh
3rd City of Mount Dora
Drumming: North Texas Caledonia
Solo aggregate winners
Piping
Open: Nick Hudson
Grade 1: Thomas Cangelosi
Grade 2: Katherine Miller
Grade 3: Jacob Schrader
Grade 4 Senior: Matt McCutchen
Grade 4 Junior: Agustin Arguelles
Grade 5: Steven Armstrong
Drumming
Snare
Open: Derek Cooper
Grade 1: Sebastian Arguelles
Grade 2: Caleb Ruddock
Grade 3: Maithreyl Asthagiri
Grade 4 Senior: Fletcher Allen
Grade 4 Junior: Brady Moorehouse
Grade 5: James Hittos
Tenor
Open: Danielle Hamilton-Cooper
Grade 2: Kieran Underwood
Grade 3: Charlie Yettaw
Grade 4: Cadence Urban
Bass
Open: Danielle Hamilton-Cooper
Grade 2: Evann Bilnoski
Grade 3: Tami Ehmig