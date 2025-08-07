StarBox: Brodie Watson-Massey lists Every. Single. Thing. in his pipe case(s)

Brodie Watson-Massey is just starting his competitive piping trek, but even at the age of only 22, he’s amassed a collection of prizes that would be the envy most much older solo pipers.

Originally from Edinburgh and now living in Glasgow, Watson-Massey’s first piping lessons were at George Heriot’s School, where he played in the school’s pipe band and served as pipe-major in his final year.

He was also a longtime member of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, and now plays with the Grade 1 Inveraray & District, with which he won the 2024 World Championship.

His top-flight instruction has helped propel him to the A-Grade CPA status in Piobaireachd and Light Music. He has received regular tuition from Colin MacLellan since 2017. In recent years, he has had instruction from Alasdair Henderson, Greig Canning, and Willie McIntyre.

His solo piping achievements include winning the 2024 Silver Medal and B-Grade overall at the 2024 Northern Meeting, the A-Grade MSR and A-Grade aggregate at the 2024 Scottish Piping Society of London competitions, and earning the overall Champion Piper trophy at the Atholl Gathering.

He won the 2023 Lochnell Invitational Championship, the MacGregor Memorial Piobaireachd at the Argyllshire Gathering in 2021, and the 2019 Pipe Idol Competition at Piping Live! in 2019.

Already in 2025, he’s won the SPA Open Piobaireachd and the Scots Guards Knockout Recital competitions. He has captured several prizes at the Inveraray Highland Games, one of the biggest solo contests apart from the major gatherings.

Okay, then, just what does this young piping whippersnapper cart around with him when he goes to Inveraray & District practices and competitions and solo contests?

In our ongoing series of StarBox features, we asked Brodie Watson-Massey to zip open his pipe case (or cases) to list every single thing he finds, and here are the goods:

Solo case

Case

Custom Bagpipe Skin “Hedgehog” case – I really don’t like big pipe cases, so this one is the perfect size for me. I have my name embroidered on the handle so that I don’t lose it in the pub!

I really don’t like big pipe cases, so this one is the perfect size for me. I have my name embroidered on the handle so that I don’t lose it in the pub! Apple AirTag – also helps me not lose them.

– also helps me not lose them. McCallum Ear Plugs

Rain cover

Bagpipe

1905 Ivory African blackwood Henderson drones – I got my hands on these drones back in December 2022, and have been hooked ever since.

I got my hands on these drones back in December 2022, and have been hooked ever since. Lee & Sons goatskin pipe bag (medium and tied on) – seasoned with MG seasoning. I recently made the switch from synthetic, as I was struggling with chanter reed moisture. This bag definitely suits me better.

(medium and tied on) – seasoned with MG seasoning. I recently made the switch from synthetic, as I was struggling with chanter reed moisture. This bag definitely suits me better. Ezeedrone Inverted Increased Absorption Bass

Ezeedrone Increased Absorption Tenors

Bannatyne Dri-Flows

Tube water trap with Trap-Dri

McCallum imitation ivory and nickel poly-lined blowpipe

McCallum imitation ivory Split Stock

R.G. Hardie corduroy bag cover

Gold cords

Chanters

Peter Henderson blackwood chanter with Colin MacLellan reed – I tend to alternate chanters quite a lot, but this is the one I’ve been playing for the last few months. I have also recently played an old Naill and Gandy, which are both very good.

I tend to alternate chanters quite a lot, but this is the one I’ve been playing for the last few months. I have also recently played an old Naill and Gandy, which are both very good. McCallum blackwood chanter with Colin MacLellan reed – my current spare chanter.

my current spare chanter. Maverick “Titan” long practice chanter with Frazer Warnock reed – this was a birthday gift a few years ago and is great. Definitely would recommend Maverick chanters to anybody interested in a good quality/sounding practice chanter.

Maintenance

Two black tapes

PTFE tape

Yellow unwaxed hemp

Yellow waxed hemp

Black waxed hemp

Cobbler’s wax

Beeswax

Deburring tool

Large cotton brush

Small cotton Brush

Extras

Thermo-hygrometer

Captain John Maclellan Complete Compositions of Ceol Mor– I always like to take a copy of the music when playing 20th-century tunes.

I always like to take a copy of the music when playing 20th-century tunes. Manuscript for Angus Mackay setting of “Lord Lovat’s Lament” – also useful to take to contests.

also useful to take to contests. Big Bore blowpipe

Scissors

Paracetamol

Colin Maclellan chanter reed – I have been using Colin’s chanter reeds since I started going to him for lessons in 2017.

I have been using Colin’s chanter reeds since I started going to him for lessons in 2017. Reed tube

Ayrshire Bagpipe Company bass reed

Murray Henderson bass reed

Ezeedrone bass reed

Highland Reeds bass reed

Four Ezeedrone tenor reeds

Band case

Case

Bagpipe

2017 David Naill silver and imitation ivory drones – I used to play these drones in solo contests up until 2022, but switched them over to the band when I got my Hendersons.

I used to play these drones in solo contests up until 2022, but switched them over to the band when I got my Hendersons. Tudal Hervieux sheepskin bag – seasoned with MG seasoning.

seasoned with MG seasoning. MG/G1 full cane – we are very lucky in IDPB to have players who work at MG and G1 and are happy to help!

we are very lucky in IDPB to have players who work at MG and G1 and are happy to help! Tube water trap

Big Bore blowpipe

McCallum nickel Split Stock

MacRae chanter stock

IDPB bag cover

Navy cords

Chanters

Maintenance

Two black tapes

Yellow unwaxed hemp

Yellow waxed hemp

Cobbler’s wax

Beeswax

Two large cotton brushes

Small cotton brush

Extras

Thermo-hygrometer

Swiss Army knife

Paracetamol and forehead stick for headaches

Korg CA-50 tuner

Murray Henderson bass

Two Ezeedrone bass reeds

Cane drone reeds from 2024 season

Twelve cane bass reeds – this is embarrassing. These have all been played and ditched at some point for various reasons, but I’m keeping hold of them just in case!

– this is embarrassing. These have all been played and ditched at some point for various reasons, but I’m keeping hold of them just in case! Eight cane tenors– not as many as the basses, but still a good collection.

Missing

Water bottle – I usually take some water when I go to practice. I struggle to focus when I’m dehydrated.

I usually take some water when I go to practice. I struggle to focus when I’m dehydrated. Snack – I tend to keep a high-calorie snack in my cases (usually peanuts). However, I must have eaten it and forgotten to replace it. There is nothing worse than trying to focus on a piobaireachd or band practice when you are starving!

