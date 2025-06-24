StarBox: David Wilton lists Every. Single. Thing. in his pipe case

David Wilton is the pipe-major of a Grade 1 band on a heater. Police Scotland Fife is fresh off winning the Lochore (Benarty) Highland Games, beating Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia and ScottishPower, and earlier in 2024 delivered a sold-out “Dancing on the Beat” (see what they did there?) concert in Aberdeen.

The band has been on the ascent for a few years now. Last year, they captured third place at the Scottish Championships, the drum section under Leading-Drummer Mick O’Neill won the British Championship, and the band enjoyed three fourth-place finishes at the World Championships, helping it to a sixth overall finish.

Not only is David Wilton the leader of one of the elite Grade 1 bands on earth, but he’s also won a lot of professional grade solo piping awards, seven World Highland Dancing Championships, and a staggering 192 wins at other championships over his competitive dancing career.

So, what does this multi-talented artist and leader stuff his pipe case with as he goes from Police Scotland Fife practices, to his full-time job teaching piping at the High School of Dundee, to easing on down the road to the next pipe band competition?

By popular demand from pipes|drums readers, we asked David Wilton to list everything in his pipe case. Here’s what he returned:

Fusion pipe case main case area:

Pre-World War I Lawrie bagpipes (exact age unknown), PlayGauls cane reeds, MW water trap, James Begg sheepskin bag

Laptop

Guinness bar towel

Fife Police sweat towel

Fife Police bag cover

Spare water trap tubing

Four cotton brushes

MacRae wooden practice chanter by McCallum Bagpipes

David Naill & Co. 1992 blackwood pipe chanter

Shepherd Classic Mk3 plastic pipe chanter

War-Mac Mk1 plastic chanter

Broadley’s blackwood pipe chanter

Three World Pipe Band Championship winner medals (spares) (High School of Dundee Pipe Band 2022)

Three spare Tone Protecter chanter caps

Tow Piper’s Pals by Kinnaird

One dry chanter cap

In the two internal pockets:

One set of Ezeedrone drone reeds

One set of Kelt black cane drone reeds

Four sets B-flat drone extenders

One MG White Mamba bass drone reed

Pair of glasses

Two RSPBA player registration release forms (names kept secret 😊)

Deburring tool kit

Two Ando Hiroshige Idea notebooks (empty)

PlayGauls bridles

A bag of castration rings (to threaten the pipe corps)

Four spare Boveda Humidity Moisture Packs

Three black cable ties

Various crit sheets/summaries

Dental bands

Yellow unwaxed hemp

Black cobbler’s wax

Black waxed hemp

Chanter tape

A pen

Five spare Ezeedrone reeds

Spare PlayGauls cane drone reeds

Foam earplugs

Tipex

Picture note from my daughter

In the front pockets:

Fife Police glengarry

Solo piping glengarry

Spare glengarry for kids band

More crit sheets

Grip patches

Spare drone stocks (RG Hardie modern)

Keys to my room at work

T-Zip lubricant

Laptop charger

More chanter tape

Our thanks to David Wilton for sharing his stuff with us.

Is there a piper or pipe band drummer you’d like to see share the contents of their case? Send us your suggestion!