StarBox: Jack Lee lists Every. Single. Thing. in his pipe case.

Jack Lee needs no introduction.

But, what the hell, we’ll introduce him anyway.

The most successful Canadian piper in history, Jack Lee has held a place as one of the world’s elite solo competition pipers for nearly 50 years and counting. Among his prizes are both Highland Society of London Gold Medals, the Clasp at the Northern Meeting, the Senior Piobaireachd at the Argyllshire Gathering, three Bratach Gorms, for Silver Star Former Winners MSRs at Inverness, three times the winner of the Glenfiddich Championship, and a record 15-time winner of the Memorial Cairn at the BC Annual Gathering.

He has been voted Piper of the Year and Solo Competition Piper of the Year three times each in the annual pipes|drums New Year’s Honours.

Lee’s teaching efforts are seemingly inexhaustible, as are his nearly 50 years as pipe-sergeant of Grade 1 Simon Fraser University. His Lee & Sons Bagpipes business has become a major manufacturer and innovator of pipe bags, and BagpipeMusic.com now boasts more than 10,000 scores and sound files, each compiled and recorded by Lee himself.

He was recently awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal for his services to piping and the community. This award is in addition to his honourary PhD from Simon Fraser University in 2011 and, in 2013, Canada’s Meritorious Service Medal.

We could go on.

We wanted to see what this meticulously well-prepared piper carries with him on his travels to contests, workshops and practices.

Asked to open his pipe box and list everything, here’s what Jack Lee returned.

Because I travel a lot, I pack a few more things in the box than others might. At the risk of coming across as a hoarder, here’s every single thing.

Case:

An Air Canada suitcase I purchased at Staples. It has wheels, which I like.

In the main box area I keep a large towel. Below the towel I keep a few things that I only need once in a while.

Under the towel:

SFU glengarry

Solo glengarry

Single drumstick

Spare blowstick

Drone brush

Chanter brush

Spare clamps

Set of corks

Tie-in cord

Main Box Area:

One blackwood R.G. Lawrie practice chanter, approximately 60 years old.

One lightweight wooden practice chanter from Pakistan.

Lee & Sons drones.

Lee & Sons sheepskin bag with zipper, tied into drones.

SFU Broadley poly band chanter with Chesney reed.

Lee & Sons solo blackwood chanter with Ross reed (California).

Lee & Sons solo poly chanter.

Two Kinnaird Pipers’ Pals with indicator.

Face towel.

In Small Compartment:

Solo drone reeds in a sealed bag (two Ezeedrone tenors and one white Henderson Harmonic bass).

Band drone reeds in a sealed bag (three Achiltibuie Balance Tone Hi-Res).

Backup set of eyeglasses.

Set of cufflinks.

Earplugs.

Pens.

In Larger Compartment:

Copies of solo competition piobaireachds.

Set of hand-strengthening grips.

Silver polishing cloth.

Inside flap of lid:

Two sets of backup drone reeds:

Two full sets of Canning.

Two Kinnaird bass.

One Henderson Harmonic bass.

One set of Kinnaird Reeds.

Four Ezeedrone tenors.

15 spare chanter reeds:

Two Megarity.

Four Chesney (used with SFU).

Nine unplayed Ross (California), about 20 years old.

Two Moose Valves.

Lil Mac valve.

Paper towels.

Our thanks to Jack Lee for managing to stop practicing and contributing to the piping and drumming world long enough to take inventory of what he carries.

Is there a piper or drummer who you’d love to know what he or she packs in their case? Please send us your suggestions!