Strong attendance at Seattle with SFU and Alastair Lee the big Pacific NW Games winners

Seattle – July 26-27, 2025 – Seventeen bands competed at the 2025 Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games at Enumclaw Expo Center on the western outskirts of Seattle. St. Thomas Alumni from Houston travelled the 2,000 miles to make a Grade 1 competition with Simon Fraser University. SFU won both events with first-place rankings from all eight judges.

Greighlan Crossing continued their run of success in Grade 3 before heading far east for the North American Championships at the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario.

Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, won the Donald MacRae Hornpipe & Jig, held in honour of Andrew Bonar, and went on to win the overall trophy in the Open Solo Piping, with three firsts and a second to wrap a very productive weekend.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Keith Paton, David Hilder (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Hugh Armstrong (ensemble)

MSR

1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Keith Paton (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 2

Medley

Cascadia

Comments: Keith Paton, David Hilder, Scott Robertson, Terry Lee

MSR

Cascadia

Comments: Hugh Armstrong, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,2)

2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,1)

3rd Keith Highlanders (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Keith Paton, Hugh Armstrong, B.J. Gunn, Terry Lee

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,2)

3rd Keith Highlanders (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Ian Coletti (piping); B.J. Gunn (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Cascadia 4 (1,1,5,1)

2nd Northwest Junior (2,2,2,3)

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (3,3,1,4)

4th Portland Metro Youth (4,4,4,2)

5th Salt Lake Scots 4 (6,6,3,5)

6th Keith Highlanders 4 (5,5,6,6)

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior (3,1,1,1)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (2,2,3,3)

3rd Cascadia 4 (1,3,5,2)

4th Salt Lake Scots 4 (6,6,2,4)

5th Portland Metro Youth (4,5,4,5)

6th Keith Highlanders 4 (5,4,6,6)

Judges: Ian Coletti, Hugh Armstrong (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set (July 26th)

1st Salt Lake Scots 5 (2,1,2,1)

2nd Kenmore & District 5 (1,2,1,2)

3rd Northwest Junior 5 (4,3,3,3)

4th Tacoma Scots (3,4,4,4)

Judges: Keith Paton, Hugh Armstrong, Scott Robertson, Terry Lee

Quick Marches Set (July 27th)

1st Northwest Junior 5 (1,1,3,2)

2nd Kenmore & District 5 (3,3,1,1)

3rd Salt Lake Scots 5 (2,2,2,3)

4th Tacoma Scots (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Ian Coletti (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Quartets

Grade 1

MSR

1st Quartet 2 SFU

2nd Quartet 1 SFU

Judge: Danielle Millar

Grade 2

MSR

1st Quartet 3 Cascadia

2nd Quartet 2 Cascadia

3rd Quartet 1 Cascadia

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

Grade 3

MSR

1st Quartet 1 Greighlan Crossing 3

2nd Quartet 1 Portland Metro

3rd Quartet 1 Keith Highlanders 3

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 4

MSR

1st Quartet 1 Portland Metro Youth 4

2nd Quartet 1 RMM4

3rd Quartet 1 Cascadia IV

4th Quartet 1 Clan Gordon

5th Quartet 1 Kenmore & District 4

Judge: Danielle Millar

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Alistair Bevan

4th Callum Bevan

5th Cameron Bonar

6th Joseph Stewart

Judge: Andrew Lee

2/4 March

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Callum Bevan

4th Joseph Stewart

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Liam Forrest

Judge: David Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Callum Bevan

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Zak Read

6th Joseph Stewart

Judge: Danielle Millar

Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Callum Bevan

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Joseph Stewart

6th Alistair Bevan

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Pavlovic

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Jeff Rowell

4th Christopher Johnson

5th Colin Richdale

6th Aiden Fowler

Judge: David Hilder

2/4 March

1st Alex Pavlovic

2nd Kyle Gaul

3rd Christopher Johnson

4th Colin Richdale

5th Gavin Guidotti

6th Aaron Malcomb

Judge: Ian Coletti

Strathspey & Reel

1st George Panagiotou

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Kyle Gaul

4th Evan Jamieson

5th Christopher Johnson

6th Alex Pavlovic

Judge: Alan Bevan

Jig

1st Evan Jamieson

2nd Aiden Fowler

3rd George Panagiotou

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Colin Richdale

6th Kyle Gaul

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Vienna Scheyer

3rd Jon Scott

4th Kevin Moran

5th Laurie Gardner

6th Tyler Coleman

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Jon Scott

3rd Savannah Walker

4th Vienna Scheyer

5th Laurie Gardner

6th Andrew Burns

Judge: Ian Coletti

6/8 March

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Matthew Maier

3rd Jon Scott

4th Andrew Burns

5th Tyler Coleman

6th Vienna Scheyer

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jon Scott

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Matthew Maier

4th Vienna Scheyer

5th Andrew Burns

6th Kevin Moran

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Garrett Bargabos

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Duncan MacLeod

5th Keelan Allen

6th Eden Svangtun

Judge: Alan Bevan

2/4 March

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Sean Underwood

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Garrett Bargabos

5th Gunner Hall

6th Truin Tomasetti

Judge: Keith Paton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Travis Nelson

3rd Truin Tomasetti

4th Adrienne Quane

5th Keelan Allen

6th Gunner Hall

Judge: Danielle Millar

Jig

1st Ben Lawler

2nd Sean Underwood

3rd Garrett Bargabos

4th Travis Nelson

5th Keelan Allen

6th Gunner Hall

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Keefe McWilliams

2nd Carl Wilder

3rd Andrew Heuett

4th Joe Williamson

5th Evan Markus

6th Adelynn Williams

Judge: Terry Lee

2/4 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Evan Markus

4th Rhys Class

5th Maeve Ross

6th Logan Gillespie

Judge: Ian Coletti

Strathspey & Reel

1st Rhys Class

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Maeve Ross

4th Keefe McWilliams

5th Stuart MacDonald

6th Logan Gillespie

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

6/8 March

1st Elsa Wonder

2nd Rhys Class

3rd Logan Gillespie

4th Adelynn Williams

5th Maeve Ross

6th Carl Wilder

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Oliver Cahill

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

4th Charlotte Burslem

5th Caleb Lawler

6th Ian McIntyre

Judge: Ian Coletti

6/8 March

1st Ilan Moss-Sheth

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Oliver Cahill

4th Ian McIntyre

5th Caleb Lawler

Judge: Keith Paton

Slow Air

1st Ilan Moss-Sheth

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Charlotte Burslem

4th Cora Parsons

5th Caleb Lawler

6th Oliver Cahill

Judge: Terry Lee

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st Barry Kirk

2nd Clark Colby

3rd Marilyn Crandall

Judge: Alan Bevan

2/4 March

1st Clark Colby

2nd Marilyn Crandall

3rd Dixie Mize

4th Barry Kirk

5th Rochelle Eldridge

Judge: Keith Paton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Clark Colby

2nd Barry Kirk

Judge: Terry Lee

Slow Air

1st Clark Colby

2nd Barry Kirk

3rd Marilyn Crandall

4th Dixie Mize

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Beginner

2/4 March

Logan Lewis

Comments: Ian Coletti

Slow Air

Logan Lewis

Comments: Hugh Armstrong

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Robert Graham Jr

2nd Amanda Colwell

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Amanda Colwell

2nd Robert Graham Jr.

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 1

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Alonso Cruz

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Alonso Cruz

Judge: B.J. Gunn

Grade 2

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Max Fenwick

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Max Fenwick

Judge: B.J. Gunn

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Reilly Svangtun

2nd Chris Hugie

3rd Caleb Guidotti

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Chris Hugie

2nd Reilly Svangtun

3rd Caleb Guidotti

4th Colleen Salmi

Judge: B.J. Gunn

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Isaiah Dahlstrom

2nd Maiya Frick

3rd Lachlan Williams

4th Jake Walton

6th Brandon Potter

7th Audrey Brannon

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Isaiah Dahlstrom

2nd Lachlan Williams

3rd Audrey Brannon

4th Jake Walton

Judge: B.J. Gunn

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Elise Svangtun

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

3rd Alexis Hagen

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Lindsay MacGregor

2nd Elise Svangtun

3rd Alexis Hagen

Judge: Scott Robertson

Novice

2/4 March

1st Abigail Plopper

2nd Andrea George

3rd Isla Williams

4th Tessabell Sheldon

Judge: B.J. Gunn

6/8 March

1st Andrea George

2nd Abigail Plopper

3rd Tessabell Sheldon

4th Isla William

Judge: B.J. Gunn