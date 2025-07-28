Strong attendance at Seattle with SFU and Alastair Lee the big Pacific NW Games winners
Seattle – July 26-27, 2025 – Seventeen bands competed at the 2025 Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games at Enumclaw Expo Center on the western outskirts of Seattle. St. Thomas Alumni from Houston travelled the 2,000 miles to make a Grade 1 competition with Simon Fraser University. SFU won both events with first-place rankings from all eight judges.
Greighlan Crossing continued their run of success in Grade 3 before heading far east for the North American Championships at the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario.
Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, won the Donald MacRae Hornpipe & Jig, held in honour of Andrew Bonar, and went on to win the overall trophy in the Open Solo Piping, with three firsts and a second to wrap a very productive weekend.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Keith Paton, David Hilder (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Hugh Armstrong (ensemble)
MSR
1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Keith Paton (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 2
Medley
Cascadia
Comments: Keith Paton, David Hilder, Scott Robertson, Terry Lee
MSR
Cascadia
Comments: Hugh Armstrong, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,2)
2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,1)
3rd Keith Highlanders (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Keith Paton, Hugh Armstrong, B.J. Gunn, Terry Lee
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,2)
3rd Keith Highlanders (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Ian Coletti (piping); B.J. Gunn (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Cascadia 4 (1,1,5,1)
2nd Northwest Junior (2,2,2,3)
3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (3,3,1,4)
4th Portland Metro Youth (4,4,4,2)
5th Salt Lake Scots 4 (6,6,3,5)
6th Keith Highlanders 4 (5,5,6,6)
Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior (3,1,1,1)
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (2,2,3,3)
3rd Cascadia 4 (1,3,5,2)
4th Salt Lake Scots 4 (6,6,2,4)
5th Portland Metro Youth (4,5,4,5)
6th Keith Highlanders 4 (5,4,6,6)
Judges: Ian Coletti, Hugh Armstrong (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set (July 26th)
1st Salt Lake Scots 5 (2,1,2,1)
2nd Kenmore & District 5 (1,2,1,2)
3rd Northwest Junior 5 (4,3,3,3)
4th Tacoma Scots (3,4,4,4)
Judges: Keith Paton, Hugh Armstrong, Scott Robertson, Terry Lee
Quick Marches Set (July 27th)
1st Northwest Junior 5 (1,1,3,2)
2nd Kenmore & District 5 (3,3,1,1)
3rd Salt Lake Scots 5 (2,2,2,3)
4th Tacoma Scots (4,4,4,4)
Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Ian Coletti (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Quartets
Grade 1
MSR
1st Quartet 2 SFU
2nd Quartet 1 SFU
Judge: Danielle Millar
Grade 2
MSR
1st Quartet 3 Cascadia
2nd Quartet 2 Cascadia
3rd Quartet 1 Cascadia
Judge: Hugh Armstrong
Grade 3
MSR
1st Quartet 1 Greighlan Crossing 3
2nd Quartet 1 Portland Metro
3rd Quartet 1 Keith Highlanders 3
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Grade 4
MSR
1st Quartet 1 Portland Metro Youth 4
2nd Quartet 1 RMM4
3rd Quartet 1 Cascadia IV
4th Quartet 1 Clan Gordon
5th Quartet 1 Kenmore & District 4
Judge: Danielle Millar
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Alistair Bevan
4th Callum Bevan
5th Cameron Bonar
6th Joseph Stewart
Judge: Andrew Lee
2/4 March
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Callum Bevan
4th Joseph Stewart
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Liam Forrest
Judge: David Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Callum Bevan
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Zak Read
6th Joseph Stewart
Judge: Danielle Millar
Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Callum Bevan
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Joseph Stewart
6th Alistair Bevan
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Alex Pavlovic
2nd Evan Jamieson
3rd Jeff Rowell
4th Christopher Johnson
5th Colin Richdale
6th Aiden Fowler
Judge: David Hilder
2/4 March
1st Alex Pavlovic
2nd Kyle Gaul
3rd Christopher Johnson
4th Colin Richdale
5th Gavin Guidotti
6th Aaron Malcomb
Judge: Ian Coletti
Strathspey & Reel
1st George Panagiotou
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Kyle Gaul
4th Evan Jamieson
5th Christopher Johnson
6th Alex Pavlovic
Judge: Alan Bevan
Jig
1st Evan Jamieson
2nd Aiden Fowler
3rd George Panagiotou
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Colin Richdale
6th Kyle Gaul
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Vienna Scheyer
3rd Jon Scott
4th Kevin Moran
5th Laurie Gardner
6th Tyler Coleman
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Jon Scott
3rd Savannah Walker
4th Vienna Scheyer
5th Laurie Gardner
6th Andrew Burns
Judge: Ian Coletti
6/8 March
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Matthew Maier
3rd Jon Scott
4th Andrew Burns
5th Tyler Coleman
6th Vienna Scheyer
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jon Scott
2nd Adi Moss-Sheth
3rd Matthew Maier
4th Vienna Scheyer
5th Andrew Burns
6th Kevin Moran
Judge: Hugh Armstrong
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Garrett Bargabos
3rd Sean Underwood
4th Duncan MacLeod
5th Keelan Allen
6th Eden Svangtun
Judge: Alan Bevan
2/4 March
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Garrett Bargabos
5th Gunner Hall
6th Truin Tomasetti
Judge: Keith Paton
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean Underwood
2nd Travis Nelson
3rd Truin Tomasetti
4th Adrienne Quane
5th Keelan Allen
6th Gunner Hall
Judge: Danielle Millar
Jig
1st Ben Lawler
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Garrett Bargabos
4th Travis Nelson
5th Keelan Allen
6th Gunner Hall
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Keefe McWilliams
2nd Carl Wilder
3rd Andrew Heuett
4th Joe Williamson
5th Evan Markus
6th Adelynn Williams
Judge: Terry Lee
2/4 March
1st Adelynn Williams
2nd Elsa Wonder
3rd Evan Markus
4th Rhys Class
5th Maeve Ross
6th Logan Gillespie
Judge: Ian Coletti
Strathspey & Reel
1st Rhys Class
2nd Elsa Wonder
3rd Maeve Ross
4th Keefe McWilliams
5th Stuart MacDonald
6th Logan Gillespie
Judge: Hugh Armstrong
6/8 March
1st Elsa Wonder
2nd Rhys Class
3rd Logan Gillespie
4th Adelynn Williams
5th Maeve Ross
6th Carl Wilder
Judge: Keith Paton
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Oliver Cahill
3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth
4th Charlotte Burslem
5th Caleb Lawler
6th Ian McIntyre
Judge: Ian Coletti
6/8 March
1st Ilan Moss-Sheth
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Oliver Cahill
4th Ian McIntyre
5th Caleb Lawler
Judge: Keith Paton
Slow Air
1st Ilan Moss-Sheth
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Charlotte Burslem
4th Cora Parsons
5th Caleb Lawler
6th Oliver Cahill
Judge: Terry Lee
Adult
Piobaireachd
1st Barry Kirk
2nd Clark Colby
3rd Marilyn Crandall
Judge: Alan Bevan
2/4 March
1st Clark Colby
2nd Marilyn Crandall
3rd Dixie Mize
4th Barry Kirk
5th Rochelle Eldridge
Judge: Keith Paton
Strathspey & Reel
1st Clark Colby
2nd Barry Kirk
Judge: Terry Lee
Slow Air
1st Clark Colby
2nd Barry Kirk
3rd Marilyn Crandall
4th Dixie Mize
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Beginner
2/4 March
Logan Lewis
Comments: Ian Coletti
Slow Air
Logan Lewis
Comments: Hugh Armstrong
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Robert Graham Jr
2nd Amanda Colwell
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Amanda Colwell
2nd Robert Graham Jr.
Judge: Scott Robertson
Grade 1
MSR
1st Megan Millar
2nd Alonso Cruz
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Megan Millar
2nd Alonso Cruz
Judge: B.J. Gunn
Grade 2
MSR
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Max Fenwick
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Max Fenwick
Judge: B.J. Gunn
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Reilly Svangtun
2nd Chris Hugie
3rd Caleb Guidotti
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Chris Hugie
2nd Reilly Svangtun
3rd Caleb Guidotti
4th Colleen Salmi
Judge: B.J. Gunn
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Isaiah Dahlstrom
2nd Maiya Frick
3rd Lachlan Williams
4th Jake Walton
6th Brandon Potter
7th Audrey Brannon
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Isaiah Dahlstrom
2nd Lachlan Williams
3rd Audrey Brannon
4th Jake Walton
Judge: B.J. Gunn
Tenor
Open
MSR
1st Elise Svangtun
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
3rd Alexis Hagen
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Lindsay MacGregor
2nd Elise Svangtun
3rd Alexis Hagen
Judge: Scott Robertson
Novice
2/4 March
1st Abigail Plopper
2nd Andrea George
3rd Isla Williams
4th Tessabell Sheldon
Judge: B.J. Gunn
6/8 March
1st Andrea George
2nd Abigail Plopper
3rd Tessabell Sheldon
4th Isla William
Judge: B.J. Gunn
NO COMMENTS YET