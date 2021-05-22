Stuart Easton overall best at New Zealand Invitational Solo Piping

Palmerston North, New Zealand – May 22, 2021 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, was the overall winner of the New Zealand Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at the Celtic Inn Pub. Easton took the Claidhmor light music trophy and was second in the Celtic Inn Targe piobaireachd event, which Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand won. The event is organized and sponsored by the Manawatu Scottish Society.

Piobaireachd (Celtic Inn Targe)

1st Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand, “In Praise of Moraig”

2nd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

3rd Campbell Wilson, Wellington, “lament for King George III”

Judges: Brendon Eade, Marion Horsburgh

Claidhmor (March, Strathspey, Reel, Hornpipe & Jig)

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Scott Armstrong

3rd Campbell Wilson

Judges: Brendon Eade, Marion Horsburgh

Also competing: George Mason, Willie Rowe, Callum Carn, Martin McPhee, Liam Kernaghan, Sebastion George.