Published: May 22, 2021

Stuart Easton overall best at New Zealand Invitational Solo Piping

Greg Wilson and Stuart Easton, winners of the piobaireachd and light music, respectively, at the 2021 New Zealand Invitational Solo Piping Competition. [Photo Neil Doherty]
Palmerston North, New Zealand – May 22, 2021 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, was the overall winner of the New Zealand Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at the Celtic Inn Pub. Easton took the Claidhmor light music trophy and was second in the Celtic Inn Targe piobaireachd event, which Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand won. The event is organized and sponsored by the Manawatu Scottish Society.

Piobaireachd (Celtic Inn Targe)
1st Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand, “In Praise of Moraig”
2nd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
3rd Campbell Wilson, Wellington, “lament for King George III”
Judges: Brendon Eade, Marion Horsburgh

Claidhmor (March, Strathspey, Reel, Hornpipe & Jig)
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Scott Armstrong
3rd Campbell Wilson
Judges: Brendon Eade, Marion Horsburgh

Also competing: George Mason, Willie Rowe, Callum Carn, Martin McPhee, Liam Kernaghan, Sebastion George.

Competitors, judges and organizers at the 2021 New Zealand Invitational. [Photo Neil Doherty]

