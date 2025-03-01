Stuart Liddell kicks off 2025 with a Uist & Barra win

Glasgow—March 1, 2025—The 2025 Scottish solo piping year started as usual with the Uist & Barra Invitational. Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, nailed down the overall trophy with first and second prizes in the MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events, respectively, winning on MSR preference in a tie with Ben Duncan of Edinburgh. Angus MacColl (the older one) was first in the Piobaireachd.

Piobaireachd

1st Angus D. MacColl, “The Red Speckled Bull”

2nd Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

3rd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland, “A Son’s Salute to His Parents”

MSR

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Calum Brown

Also competing: Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Sarah Muir, Glasgow; and Iain Speirs, Edinburgh.

Willie Morrison and Bill Wotherspoon judged all three events.

The competition, one of the world’s longest-running, is organized by the Glasgow Uist & Barra Association.