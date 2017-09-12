#TBT – a pipes|drums throwback photo

Published: September 21, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

pipes|drums is pleased to continue its #ThrowbackThursday series by providing a photo from our archives each week for our readers.

Here’s an image from the 1981 Cambridge Highland Games at Cambridge, Ontario, featuring piping celebrity Bob Worrall competing in the Open Piobaireachd competition before judge Roderick MacDonald of Newark, Delaware.

+ Roderick W. “Roddy” MacDonald, 1941-2012

Please note that this image is copyright and should not be used without the written permission of pipes|drums.

We hope that you enjoy our ongoing #TBT series!

Bob Worrall and Roderick MacDonald, Cambridge Highland Games, 1981.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: +1

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
September 22, 1981Final copy of The International Piper published.
MOST RECENT POST
  • River crossing
    Tue, 12 Sep 2017
    Mine would be 40 years ago, my first solo piping competition. It was 1977, about 18 months since I’d laid hands on a practice chanter. I’d been “on the pipes” – a set of imitation-ivory-mounted Hardies – for maybe six … Continue r …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS October 6, 2017Ian K. MacDonald and Andrew Lee in Concert in Scotia, New YorkFirst Reformed Church of Scotia

October 7, 2017The 35th Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping ContestFirst Reformed Church of Scotia in Scotia, New York

October 7, 2017Captain John Maclellan MBE Piping ChampionshipArmy School of Piping and Highland Drumming, Edinburgh

October 8, 2017Master Class with Ian K. MacDonald and Ben McClamrock in Albany, New YorkCeltic Hall, Albany, New York

October 8, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society October GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Squeezing the bag with the forearm makes top hand work more difficult.
Ross Walker, P-M, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia