TBT – a pipes|drums throwback photo

pipes|drums is pleased to continue its #ThrowbackThursday series by providing a photo from our archives each week for our readers.

Here’s an image from the 1981 Cambridge Highland Games at Cambridge, Ontario, featuring piping celebrity Bob Worrall competing in the Open Piobaireachd competition before judge Roderick MacDonald of Newark, Delaware.

+ Roderick W. “Roddy” MacDonald, 1941-2012

