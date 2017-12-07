#TBT – a pipes|drums throwback pic

Published: December 14, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Our Throwback Thursday series of unpublished images from piping and drumming’s past continues with another shot of the legendary drummer Alex Duthart.

There are not many photos of Duthart with the Grade 1 British Caledonian Airways Pipe Band, with which he concluded his long career.

The photo is of Duthart in the throes of competition at the 1984 Cowal Pipe Band Championships at Dunoon, Scotland. Duthart joined B-Cal in the early 1980s after two long tenures that combined to make more than two decades with Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, the band with which Duthart is most recognized.

Alex Duthart was named to our list of the 10 Greatest Pipe Band Drummers of All Time (deceased), as determined by a panel of experts in 2015.

+ The Greatest 10 Pipe Band Drummers in History

Sadly, Duthart would pass away suddenly in 1986, on a few years after this photo was taken.

We welcome readers to send us any interesting and unpublished photos of well known pipers, drummers or pipe band that they might have from the past for our ongoing Throwback Thursday series.

Alex Duthart (second from left) competing with British Caledonian Airway Pipe Band at the Cowal Championships, August 1984. [Photo copyright pipes|drums]

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
December 14, 2005Gordon Duncan dies.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Solitary confinement
    Thu, 7 Dec 2017
    I’ve said before that Highland piping is often a solitary pursuit that attracts introverts. The lone piper. Solo competition. Hours of isolated practice at home. Maybe nowhere in our art is independence more evident than in our mu …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 1, 2018Waipu Caledonian Society Highland GamesWaipu

April 25, 3015Master Class Seminar 2015Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

TIP OF THE DAY
When composing, bounce your finished product off a knowledgable and honest player whose opinion you trust. Often, you’re re-inventing the wheel without knowing it. That’s good to know before it becomes public domain!
Sean Somers, Calgary