TBT – a pipes|drums throwback pic

(Page 1 of 1)

Our Throwback Thursday series of unpublished images from piping and drumming’s past continues with another shot of the legendary drummer Alex Duthart.

There are not many photos of Duthart with the Grade 1 British Caledonian Airways Pipe Band, with which he concluded his long career.

The photo is of Duthart in the throes of competition at the 1984 Cowal Pipe Band Championships at Dunoon, Scotland. Duthart joined B-Cal in the early 1980s after two long tenures that combined to make more than two decades with Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, the band with which Duthart is most recognized.

Alex Duthart was named to our list of the 10 Greatest Pipe Band Drummers of All Time (deceased), as determined by a panel of experts in 2015.

+ The Greatest 10 Pipe Band Drummers in History

Sadly, Duthart would pass away suddenly in 1986, on a few years after this photo was taken.

We welcome readers to send us any interesting and unpublished photos of well known pipers, drummers or pipe band that they might have from the past for our ongoing Throwback Thursday series.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]