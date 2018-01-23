#TBT: Alex Duthart on whistle and singing

Published: February 1, 2018
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

We continue our Throwback Thursday series with one of our favourite subjects: the great Alex Duthart.

The image was taken by St. Louis-based piper John Mackie in July 1981, at the Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming in Greensboro, North Carolina. Along with Jimmy McIntosh and Murray and Patricia Henderson, Duthart was part of a highly successful team that taught for many years in that part of the United States. The schools also led to McIntosh immigrating permanently, and the Hendersons for a few years, to the US.

The photo opportunity arose when Duthart was presented with a whistle, knowing that he was pretty good with the instrument. He quickly rattled off a few tunes, including his own quirky composition, “Paddy Donovan,” named for the great Irish pipe band snare drummer, who was a great fiend of Duthart.

+ 100 Years of Fortitude

The photo reminded us also of a recording that we made of Alex Duthart; his right-hand man and former World Solo Champion Bert Barr; and Harry McNulty, the former pipe-major of the Lothian & Borders Police, British Caledonian Airways and Power of Scotland bands. The three are singing the 3/4 march, “Pipe-Major J.K. Cairns” by Archie Cairns, which was newly popular in 1979, at a piping school in Timmins, Ontario.

 

If you have a great unpublished photo, sound recording or video from piping and drumming’s past, please do send it along so we can share it with pipes|drums’ many thousands of readers.

Alex Duthart, July 1981.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: +1

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Term limits
    Tue, 23 Jan 2018
    Have you ever wondered why change is so slow to come with the rules, regulations, policies and practices of piping and drumming organizations? One cause could be term limits – or the lack of them – for elected executives and … Con …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS February 9, 2018MacKenzie Caledonian in ConcertGardyne Theatre, Dundee

February 10, 2018Gaelic Society of Toronto Young Pipers CompetitionMoss Park Armoury, Toronto

February 18, 2018The 8th College of Piping German Winter SchoolHomburg, Saarland, Germany

February 24, 2018More Ceol Mor! Piobaireachd WorkshopToronto

February 24, 2018Boney Music Memorial Invitational Piping Competition & RecitalHalpern Centre, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia

TIP OF THE DAY
Don’t wear white socks/band paraphernalia in solo piping competitions.
Anon.