Terry Tully retires from O’Toole

The former pipe-major of Grade 1 St. Laurence O’Toole of Dublin has retired from competition after an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years.

In addition to his leadership, guiding SLOT to a World Championship in 2010, many other championships and important recordings and concerts, Tully is one of the most-played composers of music for the Highland pipe.

He joined the band in 1973 and was pipe-major from 1984 until 2013, when he handed leadership to his son, Alen, who has since built the band’s status as a musical, prize-winning and performance machine.

Alen Tully is the third generation of Tully leadership. His grandfather, Tommy, was pipe-major during the 1960s and early ’70s.

Terry Tully quickly brought the band to the top of Grade 2 and a few runner-up prizes in the Grade at the 1986 and ’87 World’s, resulting in promotion to Grade 1 in 1988.

Thanks in part to one of the world’s most consistently excellent Grade 1 drum sections under Lead-Drummer Stephen Creighton since 1999, St. Laurence O’Toole moved rapidly to being a consistent prize-winner at RSPBA major championships, with a combination of musical creativity with state-of-the-art ensemble that has become a trademark of the band.

In a statement, Terry Tully said: “The band, and pipe band scene, has given me so much. I would like to thank all those who played in the band during the time I was a member and pipe-major, and all the bandsmen and women I met along the way on the field. The band’s supporters and my supporters in Ireland, Scotland, and further afield also have my thanks, as do all those who have sent best wishes on my retirement. I wish Alen, Stephen and band members current and future all the best, and I will be there to cheer you along.”

