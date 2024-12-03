The 2024 pipes|drums Holiday Shopping Guide!

It’s the merriest time of the year, even in the Antipodes where their contest season is in full swing!

As we like to do, we’re pleased to offer the pipes|drums Holiday Shopping Guide as a service to our thousands of readers worldwide who are looking for gift ideas for their favourite pipers, drummers and fans of all things piping and drumming.

As one of the many perks we offer pipes|drums advertisers, we asked them to submit their ideas for gifts, along with their comments on each.

Be sure to look for special discounts exclusively for pipes|drums readers!

. . . merry, merry . . .

pipes|drums subscribers who order before December 31st receive free reed sandpaper when they type PDRULES in the notes.

Endurance Practice Chanter: the ultimate practice solution

Recently released, the Endurance Practice Chanter is the world’s first practice chanter with complete moisture control. Designed by Jori Chisholm and crafted by R.G. Hardie & Co., this revolutionary chanter offers consistent sound, durability, and the ability to play for hours and even days with a completely dry practice chanter reed.

Moisture Control: Keeps your reed dry for hours or days of uninterrupted practice.

Precision Craftsmanship: Designed for optimal tone and performance.

Multiple Sizes: Available in Regular, Junior, and Extended to suit all pipers.

Long-Lasting Cartridges: Includes three reusable Endurance Cartridges for extended use.

Portable and Durable: Built to withstand intense practice sessions.

Limited Time Offer: pipes|drums readers get $15 off with the coupon code PIPESDRUMS2024

InTune Mic: a revolution in bagpipe tuning

Experience the convenience of the InTune Mic, the world’s first wireless clip-on instrument microphone for smartphones. It simplifies tuning for pipers, offering an innovative, easy-to-use solution compatible with various devices and apps.

Wireless Technology: Clip-on microphone for hassle-free tuning.

Plug and Play: No complex setup, just clip on and start tuning.

Compatible with Multiple Devices: Works with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows.

Noise Reduction: Ideal for tuning in noisy environments.

Lightweight and Compact: Ensures easy portability and use during performances.

Limited Time Offer: pipes|drums readers get $15 off with the coupon code PIPESDRUMS2024

The Begg Bagpipes website/newsletter has a special deal every month, but you need to sign up to get it!

More than 2,000 customers worldwide look forward to receiving a different viewpoint from Jimmy Begg, who has over 45 years in the business.

Until January 1, 2025, pipes|drums readers get 10% off all products: bagpipes, chanters, reeds, pipe bags and more!

Just say p|d at the end of the order.

Blair Digital Chanter

An amazing playing experience so you can play all day and night, and will keep the entire family happy!

With nine different bagpipes on board and access to a free library of over 21 more instruments, it’s a much more than just a chanter. The sound is amazing, the design is modern and its authentic feel creates a versatile instrument. Add the Ergo bag, a pre-formed bag with cutoff sensor you have a fully fledged bagpipe for playouts and performance. This instrument is designed to accommodate any piper’s preferences and can be fully customized to suit your requirements.

The Blair Digital Chanter also features a built-in metronome for precision timing with additional drum sounds, a professional Reverb, EQ, Pan and Pitch change for fine tuning, and adjustable vibrato on each note for expression. Notably, the instrument boasts a built-in MIDI interface, allowing seamless connection to your PC for expanded possibilities and integration with music software.

With its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, the Blair Digital Chanter is a gateway to a world of musical possibilities.

Watch and hear the Blair Digital Chanter:

Great Highland Bagpipe

G-Major Smallpipes

A-Major Smallpipes Uilleann Bagpipe

Imagine stepping onto the stage, bagpipes in hand and elegantly captivating the audience with the enchanting melodies and mesmerizing phrasing of your piobaireachd playing, creating a harmony of emotions with every note.

Join Bruce Gandy on the path towards piobaireachd greatness, where you’ll gain the knowledge, skills, and strategies to rise above the rest and become a true force in the piping world.

Until December 31st, Bruce’s Essential Piobaireachd Foundations online tutorial (normally $127) is available for only $99.

EBelaire, the award-winning adaptive air supply for the bagpipe, end-of-year sale runs through December 31st.

New EBelaires are now US$700.

Mention pipes|drums and receive an additional standard battery!

As part of Lee & Sons Bagpipes’ 14th anniversary, all pipe bags are 20% off during December.

Check out the many sizes and configurations offered by Lee & Sons, played by pipe bands and solo pipers worldwide.

Available from most good retailers, the Moose Valve and Mooseture Control System are excellent gifts!

The new Kintyre Practice Chanter by Willie McCallum has just launched!

Hilton Chanter™ Founders Edition

Practice to Performance

Elevate your piping experience with the Hilton Chanter™ Founders Edition, a revolutionary instrument designed by renowned bagpiper Lincoln Hilton. Built for precision, durability, and exceptional sound quality, this limited-edition chanter redefines what it means to practice and perform.

The first chanter tuned to equal temperament, it ensures every note is perfectly in sync with any instrument in standard Western pitches. Whether you’re practicing solo or performing with an ensemble and other symphonic instruments, the Hilton Chanter™ sharpens your skills and delivers a flawless playing experience.

Handcrafted from modern helicopter-grade aluminum, solid brass and traditional wood, it features innovative designs like a mountain reed seat and split mouthpiece to prevent moisture buildup, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted play. This is not just a chanter, it’s an instrument on its own ready for performance.

With only 200 units available, this exclusive Founders Edition offers lifetime VIP benefits, premium accessories, and a commitment to precision and artistry.

Join the Founders Club and transform your music today.

Hear it in action:

For pipes|drums subscribers, a free copy of “I Piped, That She Might Dance“ with every in-stock MK Low Whistle or Willie McCallum Kintyre Practice Chanter purchased!

Also offering a copy of the book and your choice of drone reeds with any in-stock set of bagpipes purchased in December.

Best of the season to all readers!

Deluxe Piper Cases in black, grey, or navy!

Twist-Trap Practice Pipes!

Pipe Band Towel!

New Campsie brown brogues!

How about a $14.95 Gift Subscription for your favourite piper, drummer or enthusiast!

Pipers’ Choice Concert Pipes

This premium small pipe by Pipers’ Choice is pitched at A440, concert pitch. The “mini” bagpipe consists of bass, tenor and baritone drones and a chanter with a small pipe sound.

The drones are beaded and combed with imitation ivory pieces. The drones utilize custom made Ezeedrone reed drone reeds and the chanter reed is custom designed for the chanter. The bag is a synthetic material to allow for optimal moisture control at an affordable price.

This instrument is pre-set to play in the concert key of A, making it easy for pipers to perform with other musicians. The Pipers’ Choice Border Pipe Chanter can be purchased separately for a boost in volume and depth of sound.

These pipes are perfect for accompanying other instruments. Made in Canada.

For every two dozen reeds ordered, receive an additional six free!

Happy Holidays to all of our readers and advertisers worldwide!