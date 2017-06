(Page 1 of 1)

We are pleased to bring readers the next installment in Dr. William Donaldson’s 2017 Set Tunes Series, “The Company’s Lament.” The short piece is a favourite for relatively new piobaireachd players, but carries plenty of musical weight.

Click the image below to go to the Set Tunes Series page.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 5.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]