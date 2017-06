(Page 1 of 1)

We’re pleased to bring pipes|drums readers the next analyzed tune in Dr. William Donaldson’s 2017 Set Tunes Series, with “The Half-Finished Piobaireachd.”

The piece adds to the huge library of ceol mor that numbers nearly 175 tunes, and, collectively, more than 500 various known settings.

Just click on the image below to go to the Set Tunes Series for “The Half-Finished Piobaireachd” and all of the tunes in the repository.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 5.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]