The Juke of Buchanan? Piping Live! puts another dime in the jukebox, baby.

Piping Live! is bringing pipes to the masses once again, this time placing a virtual jukebox on the corner of Buchanan and Gordon streets in the heart of Glasgow, so that passers-by can request their favourite pop hits on the pipes.

The giant jukebox will be available to all 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Tuesday¸ July 23, with previous Pipe Idol finalist Danny Hutcheson taking requests from a list of mainstream songs, such as Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” Dougie MacLean’s “Caledonia,” and other favourites.

A bunch of buttons on the eight-foot-tall jukebox allow the public to select the next genre of music they’d like to hear.

Highland pipes in renditions of pop songs entered the mainstream in a big way about 20 years ago with the raging success of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a piping, drumming, guitars and electronics collective that has performed at gigs all over the world.

The Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival runs from August 10-18. Apart from being the centre of the Highland piping and drumming universe for a full week, the event is known for effective publicity stunts that gain the interest of the general public and non-piping media, including public art displays, giant piper hot air balloons and its annual Big Band of hundreds of pipers and drummers marching through Glasgow city centre for charity.

Danny Hutcheson is scheduled to do an “Emerging Talent” performance at the Piping Live! Street Café at August 14.

Piping Live! is expected to attract upwards of 40,000 people to more than 150 events across the city.

pipes|drums is once again an official media partner of Piping Live!

