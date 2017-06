(Page 1 of 1)

We continue our exclusive 2017 Set Tunes Series by Dr. William Donaldson with “The Laird of Contullich’s Lament,” an obscure but enjoyable and mysterious tune.

Just click on the image below to go to the complete Set Tunes Series.

