The meteoric rise of Broadleys Bagpipes – Part 2

We continue our conversation with Ross Watson, founder and owner of Broadleys Bagpipes & Reeds of Kirkcaldy, Scotland.

In Part 1, Watson discussed the evolution of the business, springing from his decades working with R.G. Shepherd & Son.

Within only six months of launching Broadleys Bagpipes & Reeds, he cracked the Grade 1 band market with six-time World Pipe Band Champions Simon Fraser University playing his pipe chanters for the 2023 season.

Astonishingly, the first time he heard – or even knew of – a band he ever heard playing his instruments was when he was sitting in the audience of SFU’s “Generations” Pre-World’s Concert at a sold-out Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Since then, more Grade 1 bands, including the Police Scotland Fife and Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, have integrated Broadleys chanters into their existing mix.

Ross Watson is humble and unassuming. He wanted to be absolutely certain that he fully credited his family, friends, and co-workers with Broadleys’ success.

Here’s the text of the second half of our discussion with Ross Watson, edited for clarity.

Part 2

pipes|drums: We talked about some of your background for starting the business. The uptake has been pretty rapid, already having a few Grade 1 bands playing your chanters. That can often take years before that happens. Did that surprise you?

Ross Watson: I was surprised. I was just looking to get products out there, and really hoping players liked what I was making. When Grade 1 bands decided to take them and try them and then like them, it was a surprise, but that’s where the goal was as well. That’s what I was aiming for.

p|d: Why do you think the chanter caught on quickly, particularly at the top level?

RW: I’m making the chanter to specifications, and I’m looking to get the projection and clarity, as well as balance. I felt that was where the chanter was. It was a case of getting all that into perspective and seeing if that’s what they’d like. You work closely with pipe-majors as well, and see if there’s anything to be changed, and that’s working on a personal basis with people. If there’s anything they want changed, I’m happy to do that.

p|d: Is it all blackwood that you’re working with these days, or is it Polypenco as well?

RW: I do both. I do a plastic chanter, and I do a blackwood chanter or a solo chanter, although it can be played in bands. The plastic chanters I’ve got. They’re all named individually to suit pitch and basically what you like as well.

p|d: Manawatu Scottish is back playing Sinclair chanters from the 1990s. Do you think there’s a move back to a different sound? Do you recognize a trend?

RW: I noticed that quite early on, when I was starting out this business, That’s the way they seem to be going. The older chanters were starting to come into the mix. And I thought I’ll make something as well to try to blend in with them, and aware that bands were playing the older style chanters and maybe not able to get them. I thought I could make something that can blend in with that. And that’s when I came up with another chanter for doing that.

So, yes, that is an interesting side of the market. That’s something to look at and to be able to supply. When you can’t get a full batch of chanters, something that can you can make and put in there, too, if that’s what they’re wanting to play.

p|d: What about the challenges that you face? Getting into the market, what are some of the biggest challenges facing bagpipe makers today? Sourcing blackwood?

RW: That is the biggest challenge this week. Actually, it’s funny, you’re asking that question this week. Actually, it’s been said that there’s been a decline in the uptake of the instrument and people not learning. In Fife, we’re quite lucky here, because it is quite that’s quite big in Fife with youngsters learning. But in general it’s just been on the radio this week. That’s always a worry, if there’s people not taking the instrument up for the future, that’s been well publicized this week, but I don’t feel that’s been the case, to be honest with you.

But yeah, there’s the source of blackwood is always the worry. It comes across every often that it’s going to be like, can’t get as much of it as you want, and all of the rest of it. And then that site is that CITES certificate that was is still out, but it’s not what it was.

p|d: What do you see as the future for Broadleys?

RW: Just going to keep doing what we’re doing, and just to hope that more bands are going to be playing the chanters and get them across the grades. But it’s wanting to be winning, like world titles and stuff like that – if we get to that. And then just keep the quality coming through. And then could really just keep going, keep doing what we’re doing. Hopefully, it’s here for a very, very long time.

p|d: Well, you’re off to a great start. It’s impressive to see the growth of the business, the success of it quickly. continued success for you in Bradley’s bagpipes, Ross and again, we appreciate the time you’ve taken to speak with us.

Our thanks to Ross Watson for his help with this interview.