The Northern Meeting in images, by Alister Sinclair

pipes|drums is pleased again to bring readers our latest photo feature by photographer Alister Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, this time of images from the 2019 Northern Meeting solo piping competitions at Inverness, Scotland, August 29-30.

The competition is the most important two-day event in the world, with about 75 of the globe’s elite solo pipers vying for the greatest prizes on offer.

The Clasp, Highland Society of London Gold Medal, Silver Medal and all other events are held at the elegant Eden Court Theatre on the banks of the River Ness in the heart of the capital of the Highlands.

We thank Alister Sinclair for his work, and full appreciate that, as the proud father of 2019 Inverness Gold Medalist Connor Sinclair, he has a favourite subject in the piping and drumming game.

We hope that you enjoy these terrific images, and stay tuned for future photo features from pipes|drums.