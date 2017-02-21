Battle of the Bridge of Perth – the first piece in the 2017 Set Tunes Series

(Page 1 of 1)

The 2017 Set Tunes Series by William Donaldson begins with “The Battle of the Bridge of Perth,” a composition rarely played by pipers unless prescribed for the major competitions.

Once again we thank Dr. Donaldson for his contribution to piping, by compiling and analyzing the various historical settings for piobaireachds played today. His series now numbers nearly more than 160 compositions, all freely available to pipes|drums readers, amounting to the greatest single comprehensive source of piobaireachd ever compiled.

Just click on the image below to go to the Set Tunes Series.

