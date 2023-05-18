Subscribers
The Pipemakers: G.S. McLennan pipes are rare and of uncertain appearance

Many have called G.S. McLennan the greatest piper of all time. As a composer and competitor, he ranks with the best. His fame as a piper is well documented; his pipemaking career is less well known. G.S.'s firm operated in Aberdeen from 1922 until his death in 1929. There are few known examples of his instruments, despite his being in business for a little more than seven years.
