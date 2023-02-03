Subscribers
February 03, 2023

The Pipemakers: Robert Reid pipes are rare and prized

Two of our greatest experts in the field: Jeannie Campbell MBE, the world’s authority on the history of bagpipe makers, and Jim McGillivray, a specialist in identifying the makers of antique Highland pipes, have collaborated to bring you this series. Campbell has written Highland Bagpipe Makers and More Highland Bagpipe Makers, two excellent books on bagpipe makers, and […]
January 28, 2023
Andrew Wright: the 1995 pipes|drums Interview – Part 1
January 26, 2023
A piping whodunnit: the life and mysterious death of Archibald Ferguson, composer of “MacLean of Pennycross”
