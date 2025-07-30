“The rules stand.” RSPBA provides their perspective on City of Newcastle World’s matter

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has responded to pipes|drums’ request for comment and their perspective on Grade 3A City of Newcastle not being entered to compete at the 2025 World Championships.

After receiving no response from RSPBA Chief Executive Colin Mulhern, pipes|drums was advised that Jackie Allan is the association’s marketing convenor. She also serves as chairman and director of the RSPBA’s London & South of England Branch.

Allan responded quickly, asking for time to gather more information, and then provided (verbatim):

The City of Newcastle failed to apply for the World’s. They were not “Rejected” (your words)

On the application form it clearly states

LATE ENTRIES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES ALL AUDIO AND VIDEO RIGHTS REMAIN WITH THE RSPBA CLOSING DATE: WEDNESDAY 2 JULY 2025



The receipt for entry fees returned by RSPBA to the band on receipt of that application form did not include an amount for the Worlds. This was not picked up or queried by the band at that time.

The band has acknowledged that it was in error.

Sadly, experience has shown that if a rule is waived for one band on one occasion, another band will try to take advantage of that loophole on some future date. So the rules stand.

Lt Col (Retd) J A ALLAN QVRM TD DL

Marketing Convenor

Chairman & Director

RSPBA London and South of England Branch

[For the record, the word “rejected” was never used in the published news article or any correspondence with the RSPBA]

We shared the RSPBA’s official perspective with City of Newcastle Pipe-Major Andy Clark, who responded:

“We have never, at any time, either in direct communication with the association or in our public statements, said anything other than this was an error at our end. Our grievance lies in the RSPBA’s point-blank refusal to allow for human error, particularly in a case such as ours where we have provided evidence of mitigation. I have also asked the RSPBA three times why the Sons of Holyland were allowed to compete despite not entering in 2022, and whether this precedent could apply in our case. I have received no response to this. The crux of the matter is that bands suffer from association errors when no leeway is given in the other direction. At the two major championships this year, we have performed more than 10 minutes after our allocated time, yet we know we’d face disqualification if we showed up 10 minutes late. All along, I’ve asked the RSPBA for understanding and compassion, but none has been forthcoming. I’d like to thank the many bands folk who have contacted the band and me to express their solidarity with our position.”

According to Clark, “The band secretary didn’t tick the box for the World’s on the online form, something that was caused by an eye condition that he provided evidence for as mitigation. The receipt from the RSPBA for our entries came from webmaster[at]2890444.brevosend.com, which, of course, went into the spam folder as any half-decent inbox filter would do.

“Despite informing the RSPBA that this was due to a medical issue afflicting our secretary, and asking for due consideration given the myriad errors the association has made, they have not budged in the slightest. Indeed, they’ve been completely evasive when I’ve asked them fair and open questions.”

According to the East Anglia Reserve Forces and Cadets Association website, Jackie Allan is a piper in the Grade 4 Essex Caledonian Pipe Band and organizes an annual piping competition in Colchester, England.

In June, City of Newcastle announced that Clark would step down as pipe-major at the end of the 2025 season. He has held the role for six years. The band competes frequently on the RSPBA circuit, including at the World Championships for many years.