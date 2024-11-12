Subscribers
November 12, 2024

The Style Guy: banned attire for judges, All-Blacks, silly stripes and more questions of sartorial correctness answered

It’s the return of The Style Guy, your sartorial companion to proper ensemble – the clothing kind, that is. Let’s see what’s in yon olde mailbag . . . Hi Style Guy, I’ve noticed some judges wearing their old band kilt or a band tie when they’re doing their business. It seems to be more […]

To access this content, you must purchase a subscription.

Subscribers

Related

See also
News
November 05, 2024
Field Marshal Montgomery in L-D recruitment mode as McLees departs
Results
November 04, 2024
Alex Pavlovic and Nicolas Bowden win 18th Balmoral Classic US Junior Solo Championships
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?