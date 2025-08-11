The Times, They Are a-Changin’ – Piping Live! 2025, Monday, August 11th

Iain MacDonald (Regina) reports from the Glasgow International Festival of Piping

Bob Dylan‘s iconic anthem to changing times, influenced by his love of traditional Irish and Scottish ballads, could be an appropriate theme for this year’s Piping Live! Festival, which began fully today at the National Piping Centre. The NPC has a completely new onsite layout for the festival, which includes paid admission to the NPC for all and an expanded event space at the centre.

For the 20+ years so far, admission to the festival has been free, with some events paid separately, so this has been a big change. No doubt there have been some nerves about how it would be accepted, but on day one, there was little evidence of unrest as people came and went, paid admission, and got wrist bands, like any other festival.

“Cheers to the festival organizers for finding ways to keep it going in a struggling marketplace.”

The chat has been about the declining grant and sponsorship funding available from both government and private sources, and organizations of all types are having to rethink the approach to keeping events viable. So, cheers to the festival organizers for finding ways to keep it going in a struggling marketplace.

The new main stage at Piping Live! backs on the building itself, and the sound fills the space in front of the Piping Centre. The first group to warm the speakers was Culla, a band of three musicians performing as part of the “Emerging Talent” stage. Culla describes itself as “a young, up-and-coming lively trad band, ” which fits. Piper Kevin Beaton plays pipes and whistle, backed by Kyle O’Neill on a complete drum kit, with guitar and singing from Callum Campbell. They have a fourth member of the band who wasn’t on stage this morning, but the sound they had was full, driving and kept people entertained, with a good number of children swirling in front of the stage.

Inside the National Piping Centre Museum, Hugh Cheape conducts twice-daily tours, describing the history of the bagpipe and contextualizing the items in the display. There is a fantastic set of artifacts related to John MacColl, including his set of Lawrie pipes, hand-written manuscripts, medals and other items. The tour is always worth the time spent.

The area beside the Piping Centre that used to be the main stage is now “The Bothy Tent” and is a draped, acoustic space used for more intimate presentations. Fionnlagh Mac A’Phiocair and Sarah Hanniffy combined smallpipes/viola for an interesting and impressive presentation of music with a Gaelic flavour. Interesting elements included a smallpipe chanter in F, an explanation of “ghost notes” (just enough pressure to sound the chanter without full pressure) for the piping keen, and a highlight was the presentation of “Lament for Deirdre” with harmonized vocals. Brilliant stuff and easy to enjoy.

Like every year, it’s impossible to see it all. The Masters Solo Piping Competition took up the entire day for players and spectators, and out in the west end of Glasgow, the Piping Live! Big Band marched from Partick to Kelvingrove to raise money for Eilidh’s Trust. At the same time, pipe bands from Australia, Brazil, and the USA performed top to bottom on Buchanan Street throughout the afternoon.

“Will Ferrell was in the audience, apparently visiting the museum with his family.”

Jumping on the subway at Cowcaddens, off at Kelvinbridge, and then a walk through Kelvin Park, where bands were already hard at work for Saturday. The LA Scots and City of Dunedin Grade 2 bands were working on their music in what had become a lovely afternoon.

On to Kelvingrove Museum to hear Bede Patterson and Dean Garrity perform in the majestic Centre Hall. Patterson has recently completed

recording with a group of supporting players, including Garrity, so today’s material on Highland pipes and soprano saxophone was based on a lot of that music, which blends the very traditional sounds of piobaireachd with elements of jazz and what last year appeared as a highlight of the “new music” series. One interesting tidbit is that Hollywood actor Will Ferrell was in the audience, apparently visiting the museum with his family.

With the Wednesday Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia “SOLAS” concert now sold out, calls are going around for tickets, so the event will once again be a focus for many. Those who missed out might be able to get their fill as Grade 1 bands start to hold public rehearsals later in the week.

The B side of Dylan’s classic single “The Times . . .” was “Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance,” and that, too, fits nicely for this year’s Piping Live! This festival is a highlight of the year in piping and deserves support. It has, over many years, given us a lot to be thankful for.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for Iain MacDonald’s next report from the 2025 Piping Live! festival.