To all competing at the World’s: enjoy the music you’re making

On the eve of the 2024 World Pipe Band Championships for all but the top grade, many, if not most, younger (and older) pipers and drummers will be anxious and worried. This is because you care deeply. You don’t want to let down the team.

Our advice: enjoy the music you’re making. It’s a human miracle that musicians can do this, and you’re doing it. Remember and appreciate that.

Enjoy the camaraderie. You might play next to a student, a lawyer, a doctor, a plumber, someone 30 years older or younger than you . . . but you’re equals in the pipe band circle. There are few competitive hobbies where this occurs.

Best wishes to all bands competing. May your performance always exceed your potential.

Know that the judges want you to do well. They are on your side. Some might think they are listening for errors. They aren’t. They’re emphasizing what pleases them. Any criticisms are teachable moments. You’ll be better for them.

Best wishes to all bands competing. May your performance always exceed your potential. May the weather cooperate. May the judges be fair, honest, unbiased, accountable and see their assignment to completion. May the beer tent queues be short and the beverages plentiful. May the march past be mercifully brief. May you enjoy making and hearing music, and, most of all, may you always have fun.

Stay tuned.