TO Knockout finalists decided

Published: January 29, 2018
Toronto – January 27, 2018 – The last qualifying rounds of the 2017-18 Toronto Knockout competition determined the six contestants in each of the categories who will compete in the final round event on Saturday, February 24th, at Moss Park Armoury in downtown Toronto. The Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario organizes the Toronto Knockout.

After the Knockout moved the location of this and its January 6th round, the city of Toronto also announced that Moss Park Armoury is no longer needed as a cold weather shelter for the homeless after freeing up two new spaces.

+ Toronto Knockout moves north due to cold

Finalists (alphabetical order)

Toronto Knockout Professional piping prize listers (L-R): Dylan Whittemore, Matt MacIsaac, Glenn Walpole and Andrea Boyd.

Piping
Professional
Andrea Boyd
Tyler Bridge
Matt MacIssac
David McDougall
Glenn Walpole
Dylan Whittemore

Ametaur pipers with the Reay Mackay Appreciation Trophy (L-R): Colin Johnstone, Alison Andrews and Kayleigh Johnstone.

Amateur
A Division (Grades 1-2)
Colin Johnstone
Kayleigh Johnstone
Harrison Little
Mark McClennan
Liam Melville
Charles David Mitchell

B Division (Grades 3-4)
James Dennison
Roy Huang
Kathleen Lasseter
Caleb John Macpherson
Henry Michael Paluch
Matthew Parsons

