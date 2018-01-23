TO Knockout finalists decided

(Page 1 of 2)

Toronto – January 27, 2018 – The last qualifying rounds of the 2017-18 Toronto Knockout competition determined the six contestants in each of the categories who will compete in the final round event on Saturday, February 24th, at Moss Park Armoury in downtown Toronto. The Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario organizes the Toronto Knockout.

After the Knockout moved the location of this and its January 6th round, the city of Toronto also announced that Moss Park Armoury is no longer needed as a cold weather shelter for the homeless after freeing up two new spaces.

Finalists (alphabetical order)

Piping

Professional

Andrea Boyd

Tyler Bridge

Matt MacIssac

David McDougall

Glenn Walpole

Dylan Whittemore

Amateur

A Division (Grades 1-2)

Colin Johnstone

Kayleigh Johnstone

Harrison Little

Mark McClennan

Liam Melville

Charles David Mitchell

B Division (Grades 3-4)

James Dennison

Roy Huang

Kathleen Lasseter

Caleb John Macpherson

Henry Michael Paluch

Matthew Parsons

