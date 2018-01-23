TO Knockout finalists decided

Toronto – January 27, 2018 – The last qualifying rounds of the 2017-18 Toronto Knockout competition determined the six contestants in each of the categories who will compete in the final round event on Saturday, February 24th, at Moss Park Armoury in downtown Toronto. The Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario organizes the Toronto Knockout.
After the Knockout moved the location of this and its January 6th round, the city of Toronto also announced that Moss Park Armoury is no longer needed as a cold weather shelter for the homeless after freeing up two new spaces.
Finalists (alphabetical order)
Piping
Professional
Andrea Boyd
Tyler Bridge
Matt MacIssac
David McDougall
Glenn Walpole
Dylan Whittemore
Amateur
A Division (Grades 1-2)
Colin Johnstone
Kayleigh Johnstone
Harrison Little
Mark McClennan
Liam Melville
Charles David Mitchell
B Division (Grades 3-4)
James Dennison
Roy Huang
Kathleen Lasseter
Caleb John Macpherson
Henry Michael Paluch
Matthew Parsons
