TO KO 2: MacIsaac, McClennan, Huang on top

(Page 1 of 1)

Toronto – December 2, 2017 – The second round of the PPBSO Toronto Branch Solo Piping Knockout was held at Moss Park Armoury in the city’s downtown. Competitors play in a series of three competitions, held from October to February, with different tune requirements for each round. The top six competitors in each round accrue points to determine the cumulative top-six competitors in each division to compete in a final on February 24th, with Dr. Angus MacDonald adjudicating. Amateur A Division comprises Grade 1 and Grade 2 solo light music contestants, and the B Division is made up of those in Grade 3 and Grade 4.

The afternoon competition was preceded by a well attended workshop conducted by Matt MacIsaac, who also concluded the day with a recital where he demonstrated his skills, including transposing a jig into a reel on-the-spot.

The winner of the A Division event, Mark McClennan, was presented with the Geoff Neigh Memorial Trophy, which the late Ontario piper arranged before his death from ALS. He specifically asked that it go to 6/8 march playing in amateur piping. Before the presentation, Jim McGillivray spoke about his late friend to the crowd of about 100 people.

+ Geoff Neigh, 1942-2017

Professional (four competed, air, Hornpipe & Jig)

1st Matt MacIsaac

2nd Dave McDougall

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Dylan Whittemore

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

A Division (18 competed, two 6/8 marches)

1st Mark McClennan

2nd Alex Klausnitzer

3rd Colin Johnstone

4th Charles David Mitchell

5th Harrison Little

6th Kayleigh Johnstone

Judge: Matt MacIsaac

B Division (15 competed, air & 6/8 march)

1st Roy Huang

2nd James Dennison

3rd Caleb John MacPherson

4th Matthew Parsons

5th Cameron Verstegen

6th Rachel Gordon

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Got competition results to share with the world and for piping and drumming posterity? Please do send them to us by email, along with a decent photo or two.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]