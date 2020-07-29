Tom Johnston, 1955-2020

Tom Johnston, the well-liked innovator in the piping and drumming world, died on July 29th after a brief illness.

Known affectionately as “Tucker,” Johnston was a drummer from Northern Ireland, playing with various top-flight bands, including Field Marshal Montgomery, the Lothian & Borders Police, and British Caledonian Airways.

An engineer by trade, he was partner and co-founder of the Pipe Dreams reedmaking business, makers of Ezeedrone drone reeds, probably the most-used synthetic reeds on the market today and EzeePC chanter reeds. He and business partner Ronnie McShannon, one of the world’s most accomplished pipers, built the company over the last 23 years, consistently sustaining the popularity of their products.

A devoted and humble family man, Johnston was married to the renowned piper, Anne Sinclair. Their son, Finlay, has risen to the highest ranks of competitive solo piping, winning the Glenfiddich Championship for the last two years, as well as many more of the world’s highest solo piping awards. Finlay Johnston was recently appointed Head Piping Teacher at the National Piping Centre in Glasgow.

We extend our sympathies to Tom Johnston’s family and many friends at this sad time.

