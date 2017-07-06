Tomintoul overall goes to Duncan

Tomintoul, Scotland – July 15, 2017 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh and Renfrew, Scotland’s Gordon McCready took all the firsts and seconds at the remote Tomintoul Highland Games against a relatively small field of solo contestants, and ultimately it was Duncan who took the aggregate prize in the senior piping. Weather was decent.
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Andrew Hall, London
4th James Dyson, Halifax, Nova Scotia
Judges: Norman Matheson, Duncan Watson
March
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Alan Russel, Kelty, Scotland
4th Andrew Hall
Judges: Ian Duncan, James Hamilton
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Calum Brown, Aboyne, Scotland
4th Andrew Hall
Judges: Ian Duncan, James Hamilton
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Alan Clark
4th Kate Kimove, Halifax, Nova Scotia
Judges: Ian Duncan, James Hamilton