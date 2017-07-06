Tomintoul overall goes to Duncan

Tomintoul, Scotland – July 15, 2017 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh and Renfrew, Scotland’s Gordon McCready took all the firsts and seconds at the remote Tomintoul Highland Games against a relatively small field of solo contestants, and ultimately it was Duncan who took the aggregate prize in the senior piping. Weather was decent.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

July 16, 1982 Dog attacks Pat Henderson’s chanter in competition, Grandfather Mountain games.

