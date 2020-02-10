Toronto Knockout finalists set for March 7th showdown
Toronto – February 8, 2020 – The last qualifying section, rounds 3 and 4, for the 12th annual Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Toronto Branch Professional & Amateur Knockout was held at Moss Park Armoury in downtown Toronto, determining the list of finalists in both solo piping and snare drumming events.
Piping
Professional
MSR
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Glenn Walpole
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Tyler Bridge
5th Andrea Boyd
6th Brad Davidson
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Amateur
A (grades 1-2)
MSR
1st Charles-David Mitchell
2nd Michael Malish
3rd Harrison Little
4th Colin Johnstone
5th Iain Dewar
6th Mitchell E. Arnold
Judge: Matt MacIsaac
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Charles-David Mitchell
2nd Colin Johnstone
3rd Michael Malish
4th Caleb Thibodeau
5th Chris Scharf
6th Harrison Little
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
B (grades 3-4th
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Dewar
2nd James Doucette
3rd Matt Greco
4th Sebastien Love
5th Allison Moore
6th Andrew Pett
Judge: Matt MacIsaac
C (March)
1st Kaiden Sabbadin
2nd Makenzi Jamieson
3rd Donna Cooper
4th Douglas Beattie
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Snare Drumming
A Hornpipe & Jig (grades 1-2)
1st Cameron W. MacDonald
2nd Aidan Hogan
3rd Brody Duncan
4th Tom Litherland
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
B Strathspey & Reel (grades 3-4)
1st Mark Rugman
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
The March 7th Toronto Knockout finals will also be held at Moss Park Armoury, following the More Ceol Mor Piobaireachd Workshop with James MacHattie, Jack Taylor and Bob Worrall. MacHattie will come in from Prince Edward Island and Taylor from Scotland.
The branch has amateur prizes lined up from Ben Bhraggie House, Kinnaird Bagpipes, McCallum Bagpipes and Cameron’s Drumming Studio, and the piping events will be judged by Lynda MacKay and Jack Taylor, which Cameron will handle the snare drumming.
Results tables for finalists
|Piping – Professional
|Oct 19
|Nov 23
|Feb 8
|total
|Glenn Walpole
|2
|6
|5
|13
|Sean McKeown
|6
|6
|12
|Tyler Bridge
|5
|4
|3
|12
|Ian K. MacDonald
|4
|4
|8
|Andrea Boyd
|3
|2
|5
|Brendan Culver
|5
|5
|Piping – A Division
|Nov 23
|Feb 8
|Feb 8
|total
|Charles-David Mitchell
|2
|6
|6
|14
|Colin Johnstone
|4
|5
|3
|12
|Michael Malish
|4
|5
|9
|Mark McClennan
|6
|6
|Harrison Little
|1
|4
|5
|Kayleigh Johnstone
|5
|5
|Piping – B Division
|Oct 19
|Nov 23
|Feb 8
|total
|James Doucette
|4
|6
|5
|15
|Andrew Dewar
|6
|6
|12
|Matt Greco
|5
|3
|4
|12
|Sebastien Love
|5
|3
|8
|Andrew Pett
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Conor Robbins
|4
|4
|Snare Drumming – A Division
|Oct 19
|Feb 8
|total
|Aidan Hogan
|4
|5
|9
|Tom Litherland
|6
|3
|9
|Cameron W. MacDonald
|6
|6
|Cameron MacDonald
|5
|5
|Brody Duncan
|4
|4
|Victoria Hingley
|3
|3
|Snare Drumming – B Division
|Oct 19
|Feb 8
|total
|Mark Rugman
|6
|6
|Nathan Nguyen
|6
|6