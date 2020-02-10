Toronto Knockout finalists set for March 7th showdown

Toronto – February 8, 2020 – The last qualifying section, rounds 3 and 4, for the 12th annual Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Toronto Branch Professional & Amateur Knockout was held at Moss Park Armoury in downtown Toronto, determining the list of finalists in both solo piping and snare drumming events.

Piping

Professional

MSR

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Glenn Walpole

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Tyler Bridge

5th Andrea Boyd

6th Brad Davidson

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Amateur

A (grades 1-2)

MSR

1st Charles-David Mitchell

2nd Michael Malish

3rd Harrison Little

4th Colin Johnstone

5th Iain Dewar

6th Mitchell E. Arnold

Judge: Matt MacIsaac

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Charles-David Mitchell

2nd Colin Johnstone

3rd Michael Malish

4th Caleb Thibodeau

5th Chris Scharf

6th Harrison Little

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

B (grades 3-4th

Strathspey & Reel

1st Andrew Dewar

2nd James Doucette

3rd Matt Greco

4th Sebastien Love

5th Allison Moore

6th Andrew Pett

Judge: Matt MacIsaac

C (March)

1st Kaiden Sabbadin

2nd Makenzi Jamieson

3rd Donna Cooper

4th Douglas Beattie

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Snare Drumming

A Hornpipe & Jig (grades 1-2)

1st Cameron W. MacDonald

2nd Aidan Hogan

3rd Brody Duncan

4th Tom Litherland

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

B Strathspey & Reel (grades 3-4)

1st Mark Rugman

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

The March 7th Toronto Knockout finals will also be held at Moss Park Armoury, following the More Ceol Mor Piobaireachd Workshop with James MacHattie, Jack Taylor and Bob Worrall. MacHattie will come in from Prince Edward Island and Taylor from Scotland.

The branch has amateur prizes lined up from Ben Bhraggie House, Kinnaird Bagpipes, McCallum Bagpipes and Cameron’s Drumming Studio, and the piping events will be judged by Lynda MacKay and Jack Taylor, which Cameron will handle the snare drumming.

Results tables for finalists

Piping – Professional Oct 19 Nov 23 Feb 8 total Glenn Walpole 2 6 5 13 Sean McKeown 6 6 12 Tyler Bridge 5 4 3 12 Ian K. MacDonald 4 4 8 Andrea Boyd 3 2 5 Brendan Culver 5 5

Piping – A Division Nov 23 Feb 8 Feb 8 total Charles-David Mitchell 2 6 6 14 Colin Johnstone 4 5 3 12 Michael Malish 4 5 9 Mark McClennan 6 6 Harrison Little 1 4 5 Kayleigh Johnstone 5 5

Piping – B Division Oct 19 Nov 23 Feb 8 total James Doucette 4 6 5 15 Andrew Dewar 6 6 12 Matt Greco 5 3 4 12 Sebastien Love 5 3 8 Andrew Pett 2 1 1 4 Conor Robbins 4 4

Snare Drumming – A Division Oct 19 Feb 8 total Aidan Hogan 4 5 9 Tom Litherland 6 3 9 Cameron W. MacDonald 6 6 Cameron MacDonald 5 5 Brody Duncan 4 4 Victoria Hingley 3 3