Toronto Police sweep Toronto Indoor

Toronto – April 15, 2017 – The Toronto Police Pipe Band won both Grade 1 band events at the annual Toronto Indoor Games at Moss Park Armoury in a two-band event. The competition was well attended both by competitors and spectators and efficiently run by the organizing body, the Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario. Ian K. MacDonald was Professional Piper of the Day, and the Professional Drummer of the Day was Kyle Wardell.
Bands
Grade 1
MSR
Medley
1st Toronto Police (1,1,1,1)
2nd Peel Regional Police (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Bob Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)
MSR
1st Toronto Police (2,1,2,1) (enspref)
2nd Peel Regional Police (1,2,1,2)
Judges: John Elliott, Andrew Berthoff (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
MSR
400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (1,1,1,1)
Judges: John Elliott, Ken Eller (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Hamilton Police (2,3,1,1)
2nd Toronto Police (Gr3) (1,2,3,4,)
3rd Guelph (3,1,4,3)
4th Rob Roy (4,4,2,2)
Judges: Lynda Mackay, Ken Eller (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Niagara Regional Police (1,1,2,1)
2nd Paris Port Dover (Gr4) (2,3,1,2)
3rd Ryan Russell Memorial (4,2,3,3)
4th Barrie (3,4,4,4)
Judges: Brian Williamson, Peter Sinclair (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 5
March Medley
1st Hamilton Police (Gr5) (2,2,1,1)
2nd Georgetown (3,1,5,2)
3rd Ontario Fire Service (1,4,7,3)
4th Gueph (Gr5) (4,6,3,4)
5th Paris Port Dover (Gr5) (5,7,2,6) (enspref)
6th Scarborough (6,3,4,7)
7th Grand Celtic (7,5,6,5)
Judges: Lynda Mackay, Peter Sinclair (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos from the Grade 1 and Grade 2 band events at the 2017 Toronto Indoor Games.
Quartets
Grades 1&2
MSR
Toronto Police
Judges: Gail Brown, John Elliott
Medley
Toronto Police
Judges: Gail Brown, John Elliott
Grades 3&4
Slow Air & 6/8 March
1st Scarborough
2nd Niagara Regional Police (Davidson)
3rd Ryan Russell Memorial (Ian K. MacDonald)
4th Ryan Russell Memorial (Hector MacDonald)
5th Niagara Regional Police (MacNeil)
6th Niagara Regional Police (MacKenzie)
Judges: Gail Brown, John Elliott
Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Alastair Murray
3rd Dylan Whittemore
4th Amy Garson
5th Brendan Culver
6th Glenn Walpole
Judge: Bob Worrall
MSR
1st Matt MacIsaac
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Tyler Bridge
5th Alastair Murray
6th Dylan Whittemore
Judge: Gail Brown
Professional Hornpipe Jig
1st Matt MacIsaac
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Seam McKeown
4th Tyler Bridge
5th Glenn Walpole
6th Palmer Shonk
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Snare Drumming
Professional
MSR
1st Kyle Wardell
2nd Cameron Lee Mckail
3rd Miles Bennington
Judge: Ken Constable
Hornpipe Jig
1st Kyle Wardell
2nd Cameron Lee McKail
3rd Miles Bennington
Judge: Ken Constable