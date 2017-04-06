Toronto Police sweep Toronto Indoor

(Page 1 of 1)

Toronto – April 15, 2017 – The Toronto Police Pipe Band won both Grade 1 band events at the annual Toronto Indoor Games at Moss Park Armoury in a two-band event. The competition was well attended both by competitors and spectators and efficiently run by the organizing body, the Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario. Ian K. MacDonald was Professional Piper of the Day, and the Professional Drummer of the Day was Kyle Wardell.

Bands

Grade 1

MSR

Medley

1st Toronto Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd Peel Regional Police (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Bob Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

MSR

1st Toronto Police (2,1,2,1) (enspref)

2nd Peel Regional Police (1,2,1,2)

Judges: John Elliott, Andrew Berthoff (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (1,1,1,1)Judges: John Elliott, Ken Eller (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Hamilton Police (2,3,1,1)

2nd Toronto Police (Gr3) (1,2,3,4,)

3rd Guelph (3,1,4,3)

4th Rob Roy (4,4,2,2)

Judges: Lynda Mackay, Ken Eller (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Niagara Regional Police (1,1,2,1)

2nd Paris Port Dover (Gr4) (2,3,1,2)

3rd Ryan Russell Memorial (4,2,3,3)

4th Barrie (3,4,4,4)

Judges: Brian Williamson, Peter Sinclair (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5

March Medley

1st Hamilton Police (Gr5) (2,2,1,1)

2nd Georgetown (3,1,5,2)

3rd Ontario Fire Service (1,4,7,3)

4th Gueph (Gr5) (4,6,3,4)

5th Paris Port Dover (Gr5) (5,7,2,6) (enspref)

6th Scarborough (6,3,4,7)

7th Grand Celtic (7,5,6,5)

Judges: Lynda Mackay, Peter Sinclair (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos from the Grade 1 and Grade 2 band events at the 2017 Toronto Indoor Games.

Quartets

Grades 1&2

MSR

Toronto Police

Judges: Gail Brown, John Elliott

Medley

Toronto Police

Judges: Gail Brown, John Elliott

Grades 3&4

Slow Air & 6/8 March

1st Scarborough

2nd Niagara Regional Police (Davidson)

3rd Ryan Russell Memorial (Ian K. MacDonald)

4th Ryan Russell Memorial (Hector MacDonald)

5th Niagara Regional Police (MacNeil)

6th Niagara Regional Police (MacKenzie)

Judges: Gail Brown, John Elliott

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Alastair Murray

3rd Dylan Whittemore

4th Amy Garson

5th Brendan Culver

6th Glenn Walpole

Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR

1st Matt MacIsaac

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Tyler Bridge

5th Alastair Murray

6th Dylan Whittemore

Judge: Gail Brown

Professional Hornpipe Jig

1st Matt MacIsaac

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Seam McKeown

4th Tyler Bridge

5th Glenn Walpole

6th Palmer Shonk

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Snare Drumming

Professional

MSR

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Cameron Lee Mckail

3rd Miles Bennington

Judge: Ken Constable

Hornpipe Jig

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Cameron Lee McKail

3rd Miles Bennington

Judge: Ken Constable

