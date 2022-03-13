Toronto Pro Knockout Champion: Matt MacIsaac
The Internet – March 12, 2022 – Matt MacIsaac of Stayner, Ontario, was the winner of the 2022 Knockout Competition, as always put on by the Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario. The event called for a medley of each contestant’s choosing. Grade 1 and Grade 2 amateurs made up the A Division, and the B Division comprised Grade 3 and Grade 4 players.
There were six finalists in each section, based on results accrued in various events since November 2021. Competitors played live online, awaiting their turn to play and streamed live over the afternoon. Glenn Brown, Glasgow, and Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, were the judges, and Speirs performed a short recital after the contest, which organizer Dylan Whittemore described as “mesmerizing.”
Here’s a video of the entire event, hosted by Whittemore.
Piping
Professional Medley
1st Matt MacIsaac
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
3rd Andrew Hall, Glasgow
4th Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario
5th Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario
6th Dan Pisowloski, Danielson, Connecticut
A Division Medley
1st Mark McClennan, Guelph, Ontario
2nd Mitchell Arnold, Ontario
3rd Charles David Mitchell, Kingston, Ontario
4th Trent Harris, Guelph, Ontario
5th Greg Roberts
6th Aidan Maher, Kitchener, Ontario
B Division Medley
1st Peter Hummel, Guelph, Ontario
2nd Bill Scannell,
3rd Lou Lanaro, Collingwood, Ontario
Snare Drumming
A Division MSRHPJ
1st Cameron MacDonald
2nd Dan Pisowloski