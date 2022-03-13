Toronto Pro Knockout Champion: Matt MacIsaac

The Internet – March 12, 2022 – Matt MacIsaac of Stayner, Ontario, was the winner of the 2022 Knockout Competition, as always put on by the Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario. The event called for a medley of each contestant’s choosing. Grade 1 and Grade 2 amateurs made up the A Division, and the B Division comprised Grade 3 and Grade 4 players.

There were six finalists in each section, based on results accrued in various events since November 2021. Competitors played live online, awaiting their turn to play and streamed live over the afternoon. Glenn Brown, Glasgow, and Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, were the judges, and Speirs performed a short recital after the contest, which organizer Dylan Whittemore described as “mesmerizing.”

Here’s a video of the entire event, hosted by Whittemore.

Piping

Professional Medley

1st Matt MacIsaac

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

3rd Andrew Hall, Glasgow

4th Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario

5th Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario

6th Dan Pisowloski, Danielson, Connecticut

A Division Medley

1st Mark McClennan, Guelph, Ontario

2nd Mitchell Arnold, Ontario

3rd Charles David Mitchell, Kingston, Ontario

4th Trent Harris, Guelph, Ontario

5th Greg Roberts

6th Aidan Maher, Kitchener, Ontario

B Division Medley

1st Peter Hummel, Guelph, Ontario

2nd Bill Scannell,

3rd Lou Lanaro, Collingwood, Ontario

Snare Drumming

A Division MSRHPJ

1st Cameron MacDonald

2nd Dan Pisowloski