UK and Ireland start to postpone events due to COVID-19 pandemic

The hobbyist piping and drumming world is starting to follow the advice of health and civic authorities by postponing scheduled events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish Pipe Band Association has postponed the Munster Solo Championships; the Celtic Weave Concert in New Ross, Co. Wexford; and the Pan Celtic Solos / South East Solo Championships.

The organization also said that many of its member bands have suspended band practices until at least March 29th, and advised its members “that this is ‘best practice’ and recommend all member bands to follow suit or, at the very least, bands that wish to continue with regular practice should conduct a thorough ‘risk assessment’ and put in place appropriate mitigation actions.”

In Scotland, the annual Kingdom Thistle Drumming Solos in Fife has also been postponed until September 19th. The event also included an Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Adult World Solo Drumming Qualifier, which will also be held on September 19th, even though the actual World Solo Drumming is only a few weeks later, on October 24th in Glasgow.

“We hope that you understand the reason behind this decision and that at this time the health and safety of the competitors, judges, spectators and support staff is extremely important,” said organizer Paul Brown, who also runs the Kingdom Thistle pipe band products supply business.

RSPBA indoor events are on its calendar, beginning on March 21st and several weekends after. The association’s pipe band outdoor competition season begins on May 9th in Bangor, Northern Ireland, with multiple events every following weekend.

The RSPBA has not made a statement regarding the status of events, nor has provided any guidelines or advice to its member bands. The association has not responded to pipes|drums’ question as to whether its annual general meeting will still take place in Glasgow on Saturday, March 14th, or if any other events have been cancelled or postponed.

The association was cautioned by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator to be more transparent with its members and the media when it looked into concerns filed regarding its handling of a two-year £1-million-plus renovation of its headquarters that has left it with a deficit of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

