Ulster Scottish prevails at Fair Hill; Hudson, Cooper win the Open solo aggregates

Elkton, Maryland – May 19-20, 2023 – Some 124 solo pipers and drummers and 17 bands entered the annual Fair Hill Scottish Games, or the “Colonial Highland Gathering,” nearly doubling last year’s entry. In the top band competition, the Ulster Scottish and MacMillian won the medley and the MSR, respectively, and Ulster Scottish won the overall by merit of the Medley event breaking the tie.

Nick Hudson of Houston was the Open Piper of the Day, winning the David M. Bailiff Memorial Trophy, presented in honour of the long-time Piping & Drumming Director of the games who passed away in September 2022. Bailiff was an accomplished piper, a judge with the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, a member of the EUSPBA’s Music Board, and a loyal fan of the Baltimore Orioles.

David Bailiff’s family, in cooperation with the Fair Hill Scottish Games, set up a memorial fund for the Fair Hill Scottish Games Professional Piper of the Day trophy, and an annual US$200 scholarship for the Fair Hill Scottish Games Grade 4 Junior Piper of the Day, which went to William Thompson.

Taking over as Piping & Drumming Director, Fair Hill Scottish Games is Linda Hall, who said, “David and my husband, Dave Hall, EUSPBA piping judge and former pipe-major of the Ulster Scottish, used to compete against each other in the solo professional piping in the 1980s and ’90s. Over the years we all worked our way to becoming judges and have spent a great deal of time together at the games. I was honored to be asked to fill David’s shoes and organize the piping and drumming at Fair Hill, and I am excited to continue David’s legacy and help the Fair Hill Scottish Games continue to grow and thrive.”

The Open Piobaireachd and MSR contests were held on the Friday night, and at the conclusion of the events, the nine competitors played a lament at Bailiff’s graveside.

Bands

Grade 2

Medley

1st Ulster Scottish

2nd MacMillan

MSR

1st MacMillan

2nd Ulster Scottish

Grade 3

MSR

1st MacMillan-Birtles

2nd Siren City (Gr4)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Ceol Neamh

2nd Sean McGonigal Memorial

3rd Philadelphia & District

4th Siren City

5th Jersey Devil

Grade 5

March Set

1st Roisin Dubh Irish

2nd Tidewater

3rd MacMillan-Dunn

4th St. Anthony’s High School Celtic Friars

5th Maryland Youth

6th Baltimore City

7th City of Norfolk

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Nick Hudson

2nd Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

3rd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

4th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

5th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

6th John Bottomley, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

MSR

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Eric Ouellette, Philadelphia

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Andrew Donlon

5th Dan Pisowloski, Danielson, Connecticut

6th Dan Lyden

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrew Donlon

2nd Ben McClamrock

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Dan Lyden

5th Eric Ouellette

6th Derek Midgley

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Thomas Cangelosi

2nd Magnus Stone

3rd Evan Burlew

4th Michael Trenor

5th Daniel Koch

6th Thompson McConnell

MSR

1st Michael Trenor

2nd Thomas Cangelosi

3rd Elizabeth Knox

4th William Shropshire

5th Daniel Koch

6th Alexandra Knox

Grade 1 Piper of the Day: Thomas Cangelosi

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Olivia Corcoran

2nd Colin Swett

3rd Thomas DeBuchananne

4th John Bertino

5th Aiken Madan

6th Luke Ashton

March

1st Olivia Corcoran

2nd Aiken Madan

3rd Thomas Debuchananne

4th Alex Allendorph

5th John Bertino

6th Joseph Thompson

Strathspey & Reel

1st John Bertino

2nd Thomas DeBuchananne

3rd Christopher Spagnolo

4th Matt Davis

5th Aiken Madan

6th Alex Allendorph

Grade 2 Piper of the Day: Thomas DeBuchananne

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Logan Kaern McGregor

2nd Jennifer Weingarten

3rd Mathew McAuliffe

4th Joseph Murphy

5th Michael Saxer

6th Joseph Vattilana

March

1st Jayne Bennett

2nd Logan Kaern McGregor

3rd Jennifer Weingarten

4th Michael Saxer

5th Joseph Murphy

6th Chuck Connors

Strathspey & Reel

1st Christopher Baum

2nd Michael Saxer

3rd Devin Abbott

4th Jayne Bennett

5th Bruce Lazaroff

6th Sean Smith

Grade 3 Piper of the Day: Logan Kaern McGregor

Grade 4

Senior

Piobaireachd

1st Laura Sherrod

2nd Pete Evans

3rd Jesse Walker

4th Matthew Lopez

5th Lindsay Bloom

6th Shawn Woll

March A

1st Adam Lazaroff

2nd Lindsay Bloom

3rd Jesse Walker

4th Katrina Tracy

5th Joseph Sprowl

6th John Paul Howell

March B

1st Pete Evans

2nd Laura Sherrod

3rd Shawn Woll

4th Matthew Lopez

5th Mary Colleen Ryan

6th David Madock

Junior

Piobaireachd

1st William Thompson

2nd Liam McGuire

March

1st Aidan Chapman

2nd William Thompson

3rd Ryan Manley

4th Liam McGuire

Grade 5

Piobaireachd

1st Siobhan Williams

2nd Frederick L. Meagher

3rd Joseph Garrett

March

1st Siobhan Williams

2nd Nathaniel Campion

3rd Frederick L. Meagher

4th Joseph Garrett

Practice Chanter

1st Susan Rzeminski

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Derek Cooper

2nd Alex Kuldell

3rd William Pastor

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Derek Cooper

2nd Alex Kuldell

3rd William Pastor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Matt Niblock

2nd Nicholas Moore

3rd Ian McLeod

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Matt Niblock

2nd Ian McLeod

3rd Nicholas Moore

Grade 2

MSR

1st Paul Davis

March

1st Matthew Fuhrman

Strathspey & Reel

1st Matthew Fuhrman

Grade 4

Junior

March

1st Christian Hirschey

Senior

March

1st Tate Mauzy

2nd Elisha Jimenez

3rd David Torrance

Grade 5

March

1st Liam Roberts

Practice Pad

1st Bruce Lazaros

Bass

Open

MSR

1st Alex Kuldell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alex Kuldell

Grade 1

MSR

1st Maddison Sprague

Grade 4

March Set

1st Jason Litz

2nd Laura Hayden

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Jensen McConnell

Grade 2

MSR

1st Leslie Young

Grade 4

March Set

1st Tate Mauzy

Open Drum-Major

1st Jason Litz

2nd Scott Chadwick