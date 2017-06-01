USPF goes to Carlisle

(Page 1 of 1)

Newark, Delaware – June 17, 2017 – Andrew Carlisle of Pittsburgh was the overall winner of the annual United States Piping Foundation Professional Piping Championship, held at the Amy DuPont Music Building at the University of Delaware. In addition to the US$1,600 in prize money he won, Carlisle receives airfare the UK to compete a senior competitions, qualifies for the MacCrimmon Trophy competition at the Inter-Celtic Festival at Lorient, Brittany, France, in August, and gets a silver belt buckle. Entries were down compared with most years, with only one competitor from Canada.

Piobaireachd

1st Nick Hudson, Houston, “Rory McLoude’s Lament” (US$1000)

2nd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon” ($800)

3rd Andrew Carlisle, “The Park Piobaireachd” (No. 2) ($600)

4th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC, “Scarce of Fishing” ($400)

5th Bobby Durning, Peabody, Massachusetts, “The Groat” ($200)

Judges: Bill Livingstone, Jack Taylor

MSR (St. Andrew’s Society of Baltimore Silver Charger, submit six of each type, play each tune twice over)

1st Andrew Carlisle, “The Braes of Castle Grant,” “Inveraray Castle,” “Dr. McPhail’s” ($1000)

2nd Ben McClamrock, “MacLean of Pennycross,” “Dora MacLeod,” “The Little Cascade” ($800)

3rd Alastair Murray, Moon Township, Pennsylvania, “Dr. Roderick Ross,” “Dora MacLeod,” “Thompson’s Dirk” ($600)

4th Andrew Hutton, Houghton, New York, “MacLean of Pennycross,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “The Man from Glengarry” ($400)

5th Derek Midgley, “The 74th’s Farewell to Edinburgh,” “MacBeth’s Strathspey,” “Dr. MacPhail’s” ($200)

Judges: James Wilson, Scot Walker

Also competing but not in the prizes: Liz Cherry, Oakdale, Pennsylvania; Amy Garson , Ottawa; Teddy Krogh, Anchorage; Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland; Avens Ridgeway, Batesville, Arkansas; and Peter Skae, Old Tappan, New Jersey.

In the amateur competition, Ben Montross was the overall winner and got similar airfare and a silver belt buckle.

Piobaireachd (Donald MacPherson Silver Quaich)

1st Ben Montross, Waterbury, Vermont, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

2nd Kenneth Garson, Ottawa, “Lament for the Iolaire”

3rd Stephen MacDonald, Winter Garden, Florida, “A Flame of Wrath for Patrick Caogach”

4th Nels Yehnert, Richmond, Virginia, “MacLeod of Raasay’s Salute”

5th Colleen Poe, Pittsburgh, “MacCrimmon’s Sweetheart”

Judges: Jim Bell, Paula Glendinning

MSR (Seumas MacNeill Silver Quaich)

1st Nels Yehnert, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “The Brown Haired Maid”

2nd Stephen MacDonald, “Abercairney Highlanders,” “Tulloch Gorm,” “Cockerel in the Creel”

3rd Ben Montross, “Duncan MacColl,” “Struan Robertson,” “Lt. Col. DJS Murray”

4th Kenneth Garson, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Broadford Bay”

5th Jonathan McGregor, Clermont, Florida, “Miss Elspeth Campbell,” “John Roy Stewart,” “The Grey Bob”

Judges: Jim Bell, Paula Glendinning

Also competing but not in the prizes: Thompson McConnell, Lititz, Pennsylvania.

